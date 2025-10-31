HarmonyCares provides in-home care to Long Islanders as it opens its Westbury office

HarmonyCares opened its first Long Island office in Westbury, providing the region with in-home care and services.

HarmonyCares, a value-based provider of in-home primary care services for people with complex healthcare needs, has opened its newest Long Island office in Westbury.

The company’s first Long Island office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 682 Union Ave. in Westbury on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

“Our expansion into Long Island directly responds to an unmet need for people living with complex health conditions who struggle to access traditional medical services,” Matt Chance, the CEO of the company, said.

HarmonyCares stated that its new office serves as a central hub for care coordination for its clinical team. The company delivers treatment directly to patients’ homes, saying it improves health outcomes, reduces avoidable hospitalizations and supports independence.

HarmonyCares said that providers at the Westbury location care for over 55 patients on Long Island and have the capacity to grow with demand.

“Too many older adults across Nassau and Suffolk counties are homebound and living with complex health needs. Despite having insurance, many of these homebound individuals have no way to access consistent, coordinated medical care, effectively falling through the cracks of a system not built to reach them,” Rupen Amin, the regional chief medical officer at HarmonyCares.

He said the company bridges the gap, bringing care directly to those in need.

HarmonyCares opened its first office in the region in Queens in 2022. It said the two locations will allow for a broader reach of patients.

According to the company’s website, it serves over 70,000 patients across 15 states.