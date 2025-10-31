Herricks students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with guest readers

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Herricks’ Denton Avenue Elementary School welcomed family volunteers to share stories in Spanish with students.

These read-aloud sessions highlighted the school’s K–5 Spanish Dual Language Immersion Program, providing students with the opportunity to explore different Hispanic cultures, hone their Spanish language skills and enjoy meaningful stories that impart valuable lessons.

“We are grateful to our families for bringing these stories to life,” said Lily Ho, principal of Denton Avenue. “Experiences like these enrich our students’ understanding of language and culture, reinforcing the importance of belonging and global awareness in our

learning community.”

These special activities reflect Herricks Public Schools’ commitment to celebrating diversity, fostering bilingualism and providing engaging learning experiences that inspire curiosity, cultural understanding and a lifelong love of reading.