Herricks students step into creativity with shoe design project

Students in Herricks High School’s Design and Drawing class recently showcased their creativity and design skills through a colorful and imaginative shoe design project.

Guided by art teacher Tom Liguori, students designed and constructed original footwear concepts inspired by their personal interests and artistic style. The assignment introduced students to the world of industrial and fashion design, encouraging them to consider both aesthetic appeal and functionality.

Using materials such as foam, paint, fabric and digital design tools, the young artists transformed everyday footwear into one-of-a-kind works of art.

Sophomore Ellie Kim took inspiration from her favorite sneakers and sweets. “My design was based on Converse and Nerds Gummies,” Kim said. “I used the Converse layout but added colorful Nerds details on the sole and replaced the logo with ‘Nerdsverse.’ My goal was to make it really colorful.”

Sophomore James Thompson designed a high-heeled shoe inspired by nature.

“I wanted to make a garden shoe,” Thompson said. “I covered it with wallpaper patterns and darker tones to make it stand out. I like how it came out – it’s flashy.”

Freshman Lydia Chung created a futuristic, tech-inspired shoe.

“My shoe is designed to fly and has solar paneling to charge it,” Chung said. “It even shows how much battery is left and has a fly mode button.”

Liguori said the project helps students consider how art relates to everyday design.

“This is one of my favorite projects because students get to apply creativity and problem-solving to something they see and use every day,” he said. “It opens their eyes to the design behind common objects.”

The finished shoes were displayed in the hallway gallery, highlighting the students’ creativity, craftsmanship and individuality, Herricks High School said. The district said projects like this demonstrate Herricks High School’s commitment to fostering innovation and self-expression through the visual arts.