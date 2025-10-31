Mineola Middle School colors buses with kindness on Unity Day

Writing on the side of a school bus is usually discouraged, but learners at Mineola Middle School got the green light to decorate three of the district’s buses as part of Unity Day activities on Oct. 22.

Fifth through seventh graders worked together to cover the buses with hundreds of heartfelt messages promoting inclusion, acceptance and kindness – messages like “Love One Another,” “No Bullying,” and “Be Kind.”

National Unity Day, observed annually in October, is dedicated to promoting kindness and ending bullying in schools across the country. Students, educators and communities participate by wearing orange and taking part in activities that celebrate

diversity and inclusivity.

While the spirit of unity is a permanent part of the Mineola school community, the ink itself was washable and is expected to rinse away after a few rainstorms.