Mineola
Art

Mineola Middle School colors buses with kindness on Unity Day

Screenshot 2025-10-30 at 6.29.39 PM
Mineola Middle School learners decorate school buses with messages of unity and kindness on Unity Day.
Provided by Mineola Public Schools

Writing on the side of a school bus is usually discouraged, but learners at Mineola Middle School got the green light to decorate three of the district’s buses as part of Unity Day activities on Oct. 22.

Fifth through seventh graders worked together to cover the buses with hundreds of heartfelt messages promoting inclusion, acceptance and kindness – messages like “Love One Another,” “No Bullying,” and “Be Kind.”

Screenshot 2025 10 30 at 6.29.31 PM
Two middle schoolers stand in front of their drawings.

National Unity Day, observed annually in October, is dedicated to promoting kindness and ending bullying in schools across the country. Students, educators and communities participate by wearing orange and taking part in activities that celebrate
diversity and inclusivity.

Screenshot 2025 10 30 at 6.29.51 PM
A group of students draw on their buses.

While the spirit of unity is a permanent part of the Mineola school community, the ink itself was washable and is expected to rinse away after a few rainstorms.

