Mineola students celebrate Unity Day with kindness chain

Jackson Avenue School principal Catherine Shanahan with members of the fourth grade BRAVE Committee, proudly displayed the Unity Day Kindness Chain. The chain features over 300 links, each representing a student’s act of kindness.

In honor of National Unity Day, learners at Mineola’s Jackson Avenue School came together to create a Unity Day Kindness Chain, showcasing the power of thoughtful actions and community connection.

Throughout the week, learners contributed by recording acts of kindness they had carried out, with each act represented by a link in the chain. Members of the fourth grade BRAVE Committee proudly installed the completed chain in a prominent hallway display

for the entire school to enjoy.

“The Kindness Chain is a visual reminder of how small, positive actions can bring people together,” said Catherine Shanahan, principal of Jackson Avenue School. “Our learners embraced this project as a way to show care, consideration and support for one

another.”

The Unity Day display at Jackson Avenue School highlights the school community’s commitment to fostering respect, kindness and inclusion among students.