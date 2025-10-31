North Shore Middle School celebrates Unity Day

Throughout the month of October, communities across the country come together to observe PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Month.

At North Shore Middle School, students and staff took part in this important initiative by celebrating Unity Day on Oct. 22.

Students engaged in thoughtful conversations about what bullying looks like within our school community and how each of us can contribute to a more inclusive and respectful environment.

Guided by counselors Flavia Finning, Aimee Canzoniero, and Thomas Pfingst, as well as dedicated middle school teachers, students explored ways to create unity and ensure that everyone feels they belong.

As part of the day’s activities, students took the Unity Day Pledge to: support others who have been hurt or harmed, treat others with kindness, be more accepting of people’s differences and help include those who are left out.

To foster connection and understanding, students also participated in a human scavenger hunt bingo – a fun, interactive activity designed to help them learn more about their classmates.

Through this experience, students discovered that while we all have unique differences, we also share many unseen similarities.

The goal of Unity Day was to reinforce an important message: We are all part of the North Shore community, and we’re on this journey together.

By living the S.H.O.R.E. Way, scholarship, honesty, ownership, respect, and empathy, the middle school community is striving to make sure everyone feels safe, supported, and A-OKAY! A-OKAY!