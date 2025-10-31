NUMC receives $1 million donation which will fund new mammography and bone density scanning systems

Nassau University Medical Center said it received a $1 million donation which fill be used to acquire new mammography and bone density technology.

Nassau University Medical Center announced on Wednesday, Oct. 29, that it received a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor, which will fund cutting-edge 3D mammography and bone density scanning systems.

“The new technology funded by the generosity of an anonymous donor has strengthened NUMC’s ability to provide the highest quality care to our patients, NUMC’s Chairman Stuart Rabinowitz said.

The East Meadow hospital said the new machinery will replace its current and outdated mammography and bone density scanning equipment, allowing doctors to detect breast cancer and osteoporosis earlier and treat patients more effectively.

The donation will allow the hospital to obtain Hologic 3D mammography systems with biopsy capability, which generate precise, high-resolution 3D images that assist care teams to improve cancer detection accuracy, reduce unnecessary biopsies and cut anxiety-inducing callback rates by nearly 50%, NUMC said.

It will also fund a new Hologic Horizon Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry System, which uses low-dose X-rays to accurately measure bone mineral density, evaluate fracture risk and assess body composition, including fat and lean mass, according to the hospital.

A statement issued by the hospital said its current mammography and bone density scanning equipment was acquired 15 years ago and “has reached the end of its serviceable life.”

NUMC’s Interim CEO Richard Becker said the donation will “save countless lives.”

“This is an investment in every woman who entrusts her care to NUMC,” he said.

According to the hospital, more than 2.3 million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer, and nearly 700,000 died from the illness in 2024.

On Long Island, approximately one in eight women will face a breast cancer diagnosis, with even higher rates among patients from underserved communities, NUMC said.

NUMC, which is the only publicly funded hospital in Nassau County, said that early detection is “essential” and that breast cancer detected in its earliest stages is often less invasive and has a higher survival rate.