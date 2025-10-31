Plainview Water District collects over 300 pounds of medications at eighth annual Pharmaceutical Take Back Day

Nassau County Police Officer Kenneth Brown with Plainview Water District Commissioner Andrew Bader and Commissioner Michael Chad (L. to R.) at the eighth annual Pharmaceutical Take Back Day event.

The Plainview Water District, in partnership with the Nassau County Police Department, successfully hosted its eighth annual Pharmaceutical Take Back Day, collecting more than 300 pounds of unused or expired medications from residents.

This initiative ensures substances are safely disposed of and do not end up contaminating the community’s sole-source aquifer, which provides drinking water for all of Long Island. Since the event’s inception in 2018, the district has collected and properly disposed of nearly 2,500 pounds of unwanted medications.

“Each year, the Plainview-Old Bethpage community continues to step up and show how much they care about protecting our water supply,” said district commissioner Marc Laykind. “The continued success of this event is proof that when we work together toward a shared goal, we can make a lasting impact on the quality of our environment.”

Improper disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medicines—such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them into household garbage—can lead to trace contaminants entering local waterways and eventually the groundwater. Because Long Island relies entirely on its underground aquifer for drinking water, responsible disposal is essential for preventing potential contamination and avoiding the need for costly water treatment systems in the future.

“Our Pharmaceutical Take Back Day serves as an important reminder that protecting our water begins at home,” said district commissioner Andrew Bader. “By taking just a few minutes to bring in old medications, residents are helping ensure that future generations have access to the highest quality drinking water.”

The Plainview Water District continues to prioritize community education and environmental responsibility through events like this, which encourage safe disposal practices and raise awareness about the connection between everyday household habits and groundwater protection.

“It’s always inspiring to see how engaged our residents are in initiatives like this,” said district Commissioner Michael Chad. “Every bottle and every pill we collect represents a meaningful contribution to the long-term health of our community. We’re grateful to everyone who continues to make this program such a success.”