Port Washington Police District welcomes new recruits, academy graduate

The Port Washington Police District announced the addition of four new recruits who were officially sworn in on Oct. 16. The district also welcomed Officer Sam Contino, who graduated from the Nassau County Police Academy on October 21, after being sworn in earlier this year.

The new recruits — Aidan Marsigliano, Alex Caruso, Anthony Guzzello, and Steven Betsch — all call Port Washington home and come from families deeply connected to the local community. Each began training at the Nassau County Police Academy on Oct. 20, and will join the PWPD patrol division upon graduation.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome these four dedicated individuals to our department,” said Port Washington Police District Chairman JB Meyer. “Their local roots and commitment to serving the Port Washington community make them a perfect fit for our district. We look forward to watching them grow into the next generation of public safety leaders.”

Recruit Anthony Guzzello follows in the footsteps of his father, who currently serves as a Detective with the PWPD. Alex Caruso also continues a family tradition of service, joining his brother, who is a current police officer in Port Washington. Aidan Marsigliano and Steven Betsch, both residents of Port Washington, bring a strong sense of civic pride and a dedication to protecting their neighbors.

In addition to the new recruits, the PWPD congratulates Officer Sam Contino, who was sworn in on March 21 and graduated from the Nassau County Police Academy on Oct. 21. Officer Contino now officially joins the ranks of the PWPD patrol force.

“We are excited to see our department continue to fill vacancies with dedicated officers who have a genuine connection to our community,” said PWPD Chief Robert Del Muro. “Our newest recruits and Officer Contino represent the professionalism, integrity, and community spirit that define the Port Washington Police District.”