Sewanhaka celebrates students’ art and academic achievements

The 10 valedictorians and salutatorians are pictured with the board of education, school building principals and Superintendent Regina Agrusa.

Several students were recognized for their outstanding achievements at the Sewanhaka Central High School District Board of Education meeting, recently held at Elmont Memorial High School.

Superintendent of Schools Regina Agrusa welcomed families and community members to the meeting, reporting the district’s recent highlights, including a second-place win for the Marching Knights of Sewanhaka at the New York State Field Band Championship in Syracuse and the successful ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new, state-of-the-art cosmetology building.

Ex pfficio student board member Evangeline Moonsammy, a senior at Elmont, provided the students’ update, sharing achievements in athletics, the arts and building initiatives.

In honor of School Board Recognition Week, which was observed this year from Oct. 13-17, Agrusa acknowledged members of the board. Each member received a gift of thanks for their dedication and service.

“Tonight, it’s an excellent opportunity for us to publicly recognize, with our sincere appreciation, the critical role that our board members play in guiding this district and ensuring student success,” Agrusa said. “This board of education volunteers their time to serve and support, often celebrating students’ success at many schoolwide events.”

Following the board recognition, Agrusa introduced Elmont Memorial High School student Videsh Muneshwar, who had recently become a first-time published author with his children’s book, “Alex and the Wishing Well.”

The book aims to help children explore their emotions, as Alex journeys through the forest of fears, the meadow of sadness and the

volcanoes of anger. Videsh read his book aloud to the audience and gifted each board member with a copy.

Students’ creative pursuits continued to be celebrated at the meeting, as two students were honored for being named as Scholar Artists by the Long Island Arts Alliance. H. Frank Carey High School student Ava Maia was recognized in the Media Arts category, and New Hyde Park Memorial High School student Sara Erxleben was recognized in the Visual Arts category.

The district then proudly recognized the 10 outstanding students selected as valedictorians and salutatorians of the Class of 2026 across all five buildings.

“Please join me in recognizing ten outstanding scholars who embody tremendous academic commitment and future promise,” Agrusa said. “These students have ingratiated themselves into their academic studies, while also demonstrating a high level of active participation in their schools and communities.”

The district shared video presentations highlighting each student, featuring words of praise from their principals.

Congratulations were offered to Elmont Memorial High School’s valedictorian Alexia Moreau and salutatorian Yalisah Lozada, Floral Park Memorial High School’s valedictorian Nathan Gee and salutatorian James Urban, H. Frank Carey High School’s valedictorian Fiona Lin and salutatorian Katherine Gilman, New Hyde Park Memorial High School valedictorian Hima Binu and salutatorian Darsh Mirchandani, and Sewanhaka High School valedictorian Ipsaan Sedhai and salutatorian Hailey Sethi.