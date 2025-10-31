The Wheatley School students attend Adelphi University ASIME Symposium

The Wheatley School students Joanna Cheng, Maryam Hassan and Simran Katari recently presented the work they completed in computational biology at the Adelphi Summer Institute in Mathematical Epidemiology Symposium at Adelphi University.

During their participation in the program this summer, Maryam and Simran, alongside two other high school students from other districts, worked on a project titled “The Effects of Noise on Infectious Disease,” while Joanna worked with two additional students on a project titled “Vaccination Efficacy on Hierarchical and Controls Graphs.”

The event provided an opportunity for these talented young scientists to demonstrate the skills they learned while participating in the summer institute and how they applied them to their research projects. For these students, it was their first time working with computational biology models.

“I am proud of all the students who were able to learn and achieve this summer,” said Veronica Ade, STEM research teacher. “Many of them plan to take the skills they have learned to apply them to future research projects.”