Wantagh students brew up Halloween fun at annual Spooktacular

There were about 350 pumpkins in the courtyard for children to take home during the Wantagh School District’s Halloween celebration.

The scene was set as soon as the children walked into Wantagh High School the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 28, for the fourth annual Halloween Spooktacular, with a balloon arch above the main entrance and decorations galore in the lobby.

It has become a must-attend event for preschool and elementary-age children, who get to walk the school in costume and enjoy activities organized by Wantagh’s middle school and high school students. And, of course, there’s candy everywhere.

Students from various secondary clubs planned the centers. Wantagh Middle School’s student council ran a ring toss, the Science National Honor Society had a slime-making station, the National Junior Art Honor Society had Halloween coloring pages, and the Italian Club welcomed youngsters to play Boo-cce ball.

Children could make their own stress balls at the Health and Wellness Club’s table, or guess the mystery instrument being played behind a curtain by band students. There was also face painting, temporary tattoos, Halloween cornhole and miniature golf, and much more.

The Wantagh 6-12 Association, Wantagh Performing Arts Booster Club, and SEPTA provided additional support and secured many donations, such as balloons and hay bales.

The courtyard was again transformed into a pumpkin patch, and children could pick from among about 350 night orange pumpkins to take home.

“The support of our PTAs, club leaders and members, and administration was truly incredible, and it’s what makes the Spooktacular as successful as it was,” said teacher Darlene Thompson, the event coordinator. “The community turnout was fantastic as always, with families enjoying activities throughout the first floor, trick-or-treating and showing off their costumes.”