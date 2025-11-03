20 faculty and administrators earn tenure at Manhasset Public Schools

20 members of the Manhasset Public Schools faculty and administration were joined by administrators and board of education members as they were recognized for tenure.

Manhasset Public Schools recognized 20 faculty and administrators who earned tenure during a ceremony held on Thurs., Oct. 23. Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, the honorees were celebrated for their commitment to education and their dedication to the students and community of Manhasset.

Interim Superintendent of Schools Christopher Pellettieri commended the tenure recipients for their professionalism, perseverance and devotion to excellence in teaching and leadership. “Earning tenure is a milestone that reflects years of hard work, growth and meaningful impact on students’ lives,” Pellettieri said. “Each of these individuals has demonstrated a deep commitment to our mission and to the success of every student.”

Ted Post, president of the Board of Education, also congratulated tenure recipients.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to congratulate our newly tenured teachers on this significant milestone,” Post said. “We encourage you to continue leading with the same energy and vision that have defined your roles so far. We are deeply grateful for your service and proud to celebrate this achievement with you.”

Family and friends of teachers gave bouquets of flowers afterward as teachers gathered for a group photo and the school board, including Pellettieri and Post, relocated for a meeting.

The following educators earned tenure, as announced at the ceremony: Michelle Benisatto, Lisa Burgie, William Carr, Jennifer Cush, Victoria Denihan, Lacey Dillworth, Deana Folchetti-Puglin, Jillian Graziano, Debora Hakimian, Alexander Han, Kelly Innes, Christina Jones, Samantha McNally, Joseph Owens, Yasodra Sarabjit, Kristen Shondelmyer, Alanna Siegel, Gregory Sisco, Stephen Smith and Ashley Wong.

Manhasset Public Schools congratulated all honorees “on this well-deserved recognition” in a statement.