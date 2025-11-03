Brooklyn man sentenced to 10 years for selling drugs in Floral Park

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin & crack cocaine in Floral Park.

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of post-release supervision on Friday, Oct. 31, for selling crack cocaine and fentanyl-laced heroin outside of a Floral Park address in 2024, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Devon Brown, 35, was convicted Aug. 13 of two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in and resisting arrest. He was found not guilty of one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance and assault.

Donnelly said that on Feb. 27, 2024, Brown texted with an undercover detective from the Nassau County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Squad, who posed as a buyer asking for cocaine and heroin, agreed to provide the drugs and arranged a meet-up.

Brown went to the unspecified address in Floral Park and was met with several Nassau County Police Department detectives who identified themselves and attempted to arrest him, Donnelly said.

Brown pulled away from the detectives and tried to run, barreling into one of the detectives and knocking him to the ground, the DA said.

As Brown ran, he threw away a small tin box, which was recovered by police and found to contain loose crack cocaine, Donnelly said.

Police later recovered small, colorful bags filled with a substance that was later tested and confirmed to contain fentanyl, the DA said.

Donnelly said police began investigating Brown after his phone number was identified during a separate investigation following a fatal overdose in Floral Park. Four other people were also arrested and prosecuted based on the information gathered through that investigation, according to the DA.

“Dealers like this fuel addiction and destroy families, and my office will continue to go after them,” Donnelly said after the sentencing.