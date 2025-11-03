Businessperson of the year and legislative breakfast honorees

Chambers of commerce from across Nassau County honored their businesspersons of the year on Friday, Oct. 31, at the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce’s 40th Annual Businesspersons of the Year and Legislative Breakfast held at Crest Hollow Country Club.

The following were honorees.

Bethpage Chamber of Commerce

Born in May 1965 in North Babylon, Bill began working at age 12, washing dishes and learning the craft of pizza making. In 1988, he opened Ciminelli’s Pizza and Restaurant, dedicating 37 years — seven days a week — to building it into a cherished Bethpage landmark.

Bill believes in putting customers first and treats his employees with the same respect. An active member of the Bethpage Chamber of Commerce and Bethpage Kiwanis, he is always ready to volunteer and support the community.

Ciminelli’s has never closed for emergencies, serving as a constant presence in Bethpage. Being named businessman of the year is an honor for someone who shuns the spotlight, and Bill’s only wish is to continue serving with the highest standards.

Thank you for your trust and support — from all of us at Ciminelli’s.

Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce

Anthony Giallanzo, founder and owner of No Limit Ninja Farmingdale, opened the dynamic obstacle training facility in 2019.

Starting in a small sublet, the business gained momentum until the pandemic forced a pivot. Anthony launched a mobile ninja course, bringing interactive fitness to backyards, schools, and events across Long Island.

This success inspired Ultimate Ninja Course Builders, offering customizable obstacle systems.

With over 30 residential and camp installations along the East Coast, the venture continues to grow. No Limit Ninja rebounded after reopening, relocating this past year to its own larger Farmingdale space. In April 2024, Anthony expanded with a Yonkers location, furthering his mission to make fitness fun for all ages and abilities.

An active Farmingdale Chamber ambassador, Anthony supports new businesses and community events. A proud Plainview resident, he volunteers as head coach for his daughter Ayla’s travel soccer and PAL basketball teams, and joins the “Daddy Daughter Dance” with younger daughter Avery.

Anthony’s journey showcases resilience, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to his businesses, community, and family.

Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Eve Lupenko is a Board-certified dermatologist with nearly 30 years of experience. She specializes in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology for both adults and children. After graduating college from the University of Virginia’s exclusive Echols Scholars program, she attended medical school at Stony Brook University where she was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

For many consecutive years, including 2025, Dr. Lupenko has been voted a Top Doc in Newsday’s Castle-Connolly listing, as well as in their Exceptional Woman in Medicine category. Also in 2025, Dr. Lupenko was voted as Best Cosmetic Dermatologist on Long Island by the Long Island Beauty Awards/Beauty Affair Magazine, and as Best Dermatologist on Long Island by the Herald Choice Awards.

In the past, Dr. Lupenko has also been honored, winning awards as a businesswoman in dermatology, as well as once in government, for Herald/Richner Publications, Anton Publications, the Long Island Press, the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce, the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Comite Civico Argentino, and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, amongst others.

Dr. Lupenko is very active in her community and has served as an elected official, currently serving as a city councilwoman in the City of Glen Cove.

Having sat on the boards of directors of many community service organizations, currently she volunteers on the boards of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce, the Glen Cove Community Scholarship Fund, the Glen Cove Arts Council, the North Shore Historical Museum, the Diabetes Research Institute on Long Island, Glen Cove Downtown Sounds, and the Glen Cove Beautification Commission which is a Mayoral-appointed position.

In her free time, she founded the Do Good to Feel Good program and enjoys participating in community theatre and is currently part of the managing team of the Slayer Players Theatre Company.

Dr. Lupenko is on staff at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, where she teaches in the pediatric dermatology clinic, and at Northwell at Glen Cove Hospital. She has appeared on television shows and has been featured as a medical specialist in two television commercials. Dr. Lupenko enjoys speaking at local hospitals, professional organizations and social clubs, and is always happy to promote good skin health at your venue.

Hicksville Chamber of Commerce

Donna Fisher is a real estate salesperson with Signature Premier Properties. With over 20 years of experience. She chose to work for Signature because she loves how the company gives back to the community and all the amazing fundraising they do. Some examples were raising money for breast cancer, walking for autism, building dog parks &

The company has a food pantry to which donations are given to different charities. Her favorite event is surfers’ way which is for challenged children in which the children are taken out on surfboards, and the agents volunteer to catch the children as they come in, it truly is an amazing event.

Her real estate goals are to make sure everything goes smoothly and everyone is happy at the closing table. She fights hard to help people on programs to get housing as fast as possible. She goes above and beyond to help people with all real estate needs, even if they are only looking for advice. Helping people is most important to her.

Donna is a lifelong Hicksville resident. She is very involved in the Hicksville community, she is currently on the Hicksville Chamber Board, the Northwest Civic Board and works closely with the local politicians to help make the community better. Donna is passionate about giving back and making the Hicksville community a beautiful place.

She either volunteers her time or tries to attend all local events to support the Hicksville community.

Donna is a mother of five amazing, now adult children. She has two sets of twins, Matthew and Christopher, William and John and daughter Danielle.

They are truly her support team and her pride and joy. Her father was a Nassau County Police officer, Donna and her family are proud supporters of our Nassau County police and all first responders.

Donna has done the Tunnel to Towers 5K run for many years and is a huge supporter of the cause, helping all first responders and military families who lost a loved one in the line of duty is very important to her.

Donna was truly honored to be selected businessperson of the year in Hicksville.

Levittown Chamber of Commerce

Robert L Ryan Jr. and his wife Debbie bought their first and only home in Levittown in 1985. There, they raised two children, Robert III and Kelly.

Levittown schools prepared the kids well for college and they both graduated with degrees that allow them to be gainfully employed.

Bob has been active in the Levittown community. He coached Levittown club and travel soccer, and served as pro bono counsel for the LSW Little League while managing a team.

As an active parent with kids on travel teams, science Olympiads, orchestra from 3rd grade through high school, he was at Levittown ball fields, gymnasiums, bowling alleys, fundraisers, and walk-a-thons, and many other locations in Levittown practically every weekend and many weekdays.

Bob served on his church vestry for many years.

He is a long-time sponsor member of the Levittown Historical Society and served on their board as pro bono counsel.

In 1991, Bob opened a law office in Carle Place, where he worked for 25 years before relocating to Williston Park in 2014. For over 30 years Bob has represented many clients from Levittown in a variety of legal matters.

In 2014, Bob was asked to join the board of directors and subsequently served as the chamber’s pro bono legal counsel. He continues to serve as a board member and actively participates in several committees, including the annual tree lighting. He served on the Levittown 75th Anniversary Committee, where he worked on the car show.

He also serves on the chamber’s Scholarship Committee, where he sponsors an annual scholarship in memory of his wife, Debbie Ryan, which is given to a MacArthur Highh School graduating senior each year.

Bob encourages all Levittown residents and business owners to join the Levittown Chamber, support its local businesses, which will help make Levittown a positive and prosperous community for many years to come for all of us.

Massapequa Chamber of Commerce

Michael Masone, owner and founder of Masone Masonry, alongside #teammasone have built a reputation for excellence in craftsmanship, leadership, and community service.

Founded in Massapequa, Masone Masonry specializes in custom outdoor hardscapes, including inground pools, patios, driveways, walkways, and other high-end masonry projects designed to enhance both the beauty and functionality of residential and commercial properties.

At the age of 32, Michael relocated to Massapequa and established Masone Masonry, transforming a dream and a vision into one of the region’s most respected masonry companies. #teammasones commitment to quality workmanship is matched only by dedication to the community.

Through philanthropic involvement with local charities, schools, and fundraisers, we have contributed countless hours to initiatives that strengthen and uplift the area. Whether assisting an Eagle Scout with a service project, donating holiday lighting to illuminate Massapequa, or sponsoring numerous youth sports teams, the generosity and civic spirit are consistently evident.

Michael is deeply honored on behalf of #teammasone to be nominated for Businessperson of the Year, a distinction that reflects unwavering work ethic, professional integrity, and long-standing commitment to the community we proudly serve.

North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Embroidery by Luz is a professional textile embroidery company dedicated to enhancing the image of all types of businesses through personalized, high-quality designs.

We combine advanced technology with artisanal craftsmanship to create durable, elegant, and distinctive embroidery that adds value to every garment. Our services encompass a diverse range of items, including uniforms, shirts, caps, jackets, sweatshirts, and bags, all tailored to meet each client’s specific needs.

Embroidery is more than a decorative technique—it’s a powerful branding tool that projects professionalism, reliability, and attention to detail. A well-stitched logo communicates quality and pride, reinforcing the visual identity of any brand. Unlike other methods, embroidery preserves its color, texture, and shape over time, even after multiple washes.

That’s why Embroidery by Luz is the ideal choice for businesses looking to stand out with lasting style, precision, and a flawless presentation on every piece.

Plainview Old Bethpage

Sherri Gillespie is the heart of MRG Marketing Corp., recognized for her unwavering dedication to fostering meaningful relationships and creating a positive impact in every interaction. With a natural ability to connect with people, she thrives on understanding their needs and finding ways to help—whether it’s delivering tailored marketing solutions for clients, guiding partners toward achieving ambitious goals, or lending her time and talents to support community initiatives.

Her commitment to service extends far beyond the workplace. For Sherri, helping others isn’t simply part of her professional role—it’s a personal calling that shapes her approach to life. She listens deeply, responds with empathy, and works tirelessly to ensure the success and well-being of those around her.

At MRG, Sherri infuses every project with energy, integrity, and genuine care. Her collaborative spirit and problem-solving mindset make her a trusted ally to colleagues and clients alike, while her passion and reliability have made her an irreplaceable part of the company’s success story.

Syosset Chamber of Commerce

Melesia DeChiaro, owner of Lash Box Beauty Studio in Syosset, is the Syosset/Woodbury Chamber of Commerce 2025 Business Person of the Year. A proud Syosset resident, Melesia combines her passion for beauty with a deep commitment to community service.

Her journey began with the dream of creating a space where women could feel confident and cared for. Like many entrepreneurs, she faced long days and quiet doubts, but her drive to serve both clients and community never wavered. She poured that energy into growing a thriving studio and mentoring aspiring beauty professionals, while also stepping forward as a Chamber leader.

As chamber secretary, she has played a vital role in supporting small businesses, organizing community events, and uplifting others. From helping beautify Veterans Park, to supporting the Farmers Market, to chairing the annual Christmas Spectacular and Tree Lighting, Melesia brings people together with heart and vision.

She is honored to accept this award and remains committed to strengthening the Syosset/Woodbury community by championing local businesses and fostering community connections.

Wantagh Chamber of Commerce

Matthew Zinser is the owner and operator of KK Graphics Inc., a company he proudly founded shortly after graduating from high school. Originally established as a small business specializing in car decals, KK Graphics has since evolved into a comprehensive large-format printing and signage company, as well as a distributor of high-quality promotional products.

With over two decades of experience, Matthew has collaborated with businesses nationwide, providing innovative visual solutions that enhance brand presence. However, his true passion lies in supporting the growth and success of local businesses within his community.

An active and engaged member of the chamber of commerce, Matthew remains committed to fostering strong professional relationships and is always available to assist both new and longstanding clients with their design, printing, and promotional needs.