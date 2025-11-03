Businessperson of the year and legislative breakfast honorees

Chambers of commerce from across Nassau County honored their businesspersons of the year on Friday, Oct. 31, at the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce’s 40th Annual Businesspersons of the Year and Legislative Breakfast held at Crest Hollow Country Club.

The following were honorees.

Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce

Jerilyn Hair Stylists has been a proud part of the community since 1975, offering professional hair care with a personal touch. Lynn Kornhaber and her husband, Jerry, embraced the adventure of running a business together as newlyweds, and from the very beginning, Jerilyn Hair Stylists has been family-run, built on values of honesty, hard work, and dedication to clients.

For Lynn, the journey has never been just about styling hair — it has been about the relationships formed along the way. Many of her customers have been with her for decades, and she considers them more than clients; they are truly like family. The salon has thrived thanks to the loyalty and support of the “greatest customers,” whose encouragement has made 50 years of success possible.

This milestone is especially meaningful as Lynn remembers her husband, Jerry, who was by her side every step of the way until his passing. This recognition from the Chamber of Commerce is as much for him as it is for her.

Floral Park Chamber of Commerce

Born and raised in Woodside and Sunnyside, Queens, Marie O’Connor Grant was infused with a strong sense of community that she brought and found again when she moved to Floral Park in 1986.

Graduating from Pace University with a BBA in management information systems, before transitioning into real estate, Marie spent 25 successful years in computer technology sales, where she honed her negotiation skills and built a reputation for integrity and results-driven service.

Involved with the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce since 2007 and the former president of the Chamber, Marie exudes passion for the business owners and residents of Floral Park Village.

Marie believes that Floral Park residents have a civic responsibility to shop locally and be actively involved in the community.

As a dedicated real estate salesperson, known for her personalized approach and deep knowledge of the Long Island, Queens, and especially Floral Park housing markets, she is often quoted as saying, you are not just buying a home, you are buying into a community lifestyle!

Being a resident of Floral Park, Marie brings a unique blend of professional expertise and personal experience to her work. She is honored to be a recipient of this prestigious award!

Manhasset Chamber of Commerce

Kershel Anthony—better known as Mr. Kerboom—is a movement and mental health innovator whose mission is simple yet powerful: to move, to educate, to inspire.

As the founder and president of KerboomKidz, he has built one of the most dynamic children’s enrichment programs in the country, blending dance, creativity, and positive affirmations to spark confidence and joy in young people.

What began as a passion for performance and mentorship has grown into a nationally recognized brand, reaching over 50,000 kids each year across more than 300 schools, 50 camps, and 40-plus community events.

Anthony’s impact extends beyond schools. Through strategic partnerships with libraries, parks, and organizations that support children with disabilities—including JCC Sid Jacobson, Camp Anchor, and Gigi’s Playhouse—he has made movement and mental wellness accessible to all communities.

His programs have been featured in local and national media, praised by educators, families, and community leaders for their ability to uplift, energize, and transform environments.

At the heart of his work is The Boom Box LI, a 10,000 sq ft creative hub he designed as a home for classes, robotics programs, events, and cultural experiences. It doubles as a high-energy party and event space, proving that education, entertainment, and empowerment can live under one roof.

Anthony is also the visionary behind KBK Events & Productions, an extension of his creative empire that curates unforgettable celebrations—from upscale children’s parties to community festivals—always with a signature touch of style, movement, and wow-factor production.

Driven by purpose and known for his boundless energy, Anthony is on a mission to elevate youth, families, and entire communities through programs that build resilience, joy, and belonging. With every beat drop, dance step, and affirmation, he is shaping a new generation to believe in themselves and move boldly through life.

Mineola Chamber of Commerce

Wendy Grant and Robert Janecek, proud owners of Spaghettini Pizza & Trattoria and P.S. Burger in Mineola, have spent the past two years building more than just restaurants — they’ve created welcoming spaces where everyone is treated like family.

From the start, their goal has been to foster genuine community connections, greet every guest with kindness, and give back whenever possible.

Their staff, whom they credit as the backbone of their success, share this spirit of warmth and generosity. Whether hosting fundraisers, supporting local nonprofits, or simply offering a place to gather, Wendy and Robert lead with heart.

Their commitment to Mineola is deeply rooted in the belief that doing the right thing isn’t just good business — it’s who they are. We are proud to honor Wendy and Robert as the 2025 honorees for the 40th Annual Breakfast in recognition of their inspiring dedication to community and service.

Roslyn Chamber of Commerce

With over 30 years in the insurance industry, Garnet Ardila has proudly owned her State Farm agency since 2021.

A native New Yorker raised in Puerto Rico and a graduate of St. John’s University, she built her career with State Farm, handling claims, investigating fraud, and negotiating injury settlements before serving as an agency field specialist in Queens and Nassau County.

Also a licensed real estate professional who has sold numerous homes in Long Island, Garnet understands the challenges of guiding a deal seamlessly from start to closing. Her agency makes it easy to do business by offering interpreter services in over 100 languages, ensuring every client feels understood and supported.

Westbury Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Maria Thomas Santiago is an award-winning educator, humanitarian, TV host, and healthcare advocate with over four decades of leadership and service. Beginning her career at Unity Healthcare, she rose quickly through the ranks, creating bilingual outreach programs and training thousands of caregivers to provide compassionate, equitable care.

A graduate of Hostos and Lehman Colleges, Dr. Santiago earned a certificate in media production from the Connecticut School of Broadcasting and an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from United Graduate College and Seminary International. Since 2010, she has hosted “Talk with Maria” on 93.5 FM WVIP, producing over 1,000 episodes that amplify the voices of underrepresented individuals and community leaders.

Her many honors include the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Biden, Entrepreneur Magazine’s Woman of the Year, and the Women’s Roll of Honor 2025. Guided by her belief that “the greatest reward in life is seeing others achieve their dreams,” Dr. Santiago continues to inspire through service and storytelling.

The Chamber of the Willstons

Chariton (Harry) Hadjicharalambous came to America from Cyprus in 1980 with $200 in his pocket and a big dream.

His journey began working in delis in Queens and Manhattan, while perfecting his English and learned the deli business from the ground up.

Over time. I became the proud owner of several delis in both boroughs before eventually making my way to Long Island.

I opened Harry’s Hilltop Deli on Jericho Turnpike and later expanded to Hillside Avenue.

For a couple of years, I owned and operated both locations. For the past 25 years, Harry’s Hilltop has been a beloved part of the Williston Park community, built on hard work, great food, and friendly service.

Harry resides in Wantagh with his partner and is the proud father of two grown sons and three granddaughters. It’s been a true privilege and a joy to serve this community for over two decades, and I look forward to continuing to do what I love for many more years to come.