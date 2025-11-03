Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty debuts ‘Within Our Walls’ art series

Long Island artist, Jennifer de Klaver, in front of her artwork for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty art exhibit, “Within Our Walls.”

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty launched “Within Our Walls: The Art Series,” a new initiative that transforms select company offices into gallery-style spaces showcasing local and emerging artists, on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The debut installation features the work of contemporary artist and Long Island native Jennifer de Klaver, whose abstract pieces blend vibrant expression and refined composition while exploring the connection between art and home.

Deirdre O’Connell, CEO of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty said the series reflects the spirit of the brand and its people.

“‘Within Our Walls’ is a fresh expression of the Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty brand, where art, design, and marketing intersect, shaping how we present homes and how we connect with people,” she said. “This series is more than an art installation — it’s an innovative way to bring our agents, clients, and communities together around what inspires us. Turning our offices into gallery spaces fosters collaboration, sparks creativity and conversation, and strengthens the camaraderie that drives our success.”

The event marks the first in a traveling exhibit series that will rotate among Daniel Gale Sotheby’s offices across Long Island, Brooklyn, and Queens.

The series aims to reimagine the firm’s offices as creative gathering spaces, encouraging new ways for clients, agents, and community members to connect. According to the company, the series underscores its commitment to art, design, and local culture while highlighting Daniel Gale’s experience-driven approach to marketing and community engagement.

“Partnering with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty on ‘Within Our Walls’ felt natural,” de Klaver said. “The series defines the line between art, design, and how we live. Just as each home tells a story, each painting captures a feeling and frequency meant to live with us, to inspire and reflect who we are every day.”

The “Within Our Walls” exhibit featuring the work of Jennifer de Klaver will remain on display through Nov. 25.