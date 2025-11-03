Roslyn Senior Community Center opens to help adults stay connected

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and leaders of the Roslyn Community Center at the ribbon cutting for the new center.

The newly launched Roslyn Senior Community Center at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1579 Northern Blvd., has officially opened its doors, offering local older adults daily hot lunches, low-impact fitness classes, social activities and a welcoming space to connect.

Operated by EAC Network in partnership with Nassau County and the Nassau County Department of Human Services Office of the Aging, the new facility brings together nutrition and enrichment under one roof. County-funded kitchen equipment, including a commercial stove, the center can now serve hot, nutritious meals every day.

“It is an honor and a joy to serve our seniors,” said Neela Mukherjee Lockel, president and CEO of EAC Network. “When seniors have access to daily nutrition, community, and services, we reduce isolation, improve health outcomes and lighten the burden on emergency systems. With Nassau County’s support for a new stove, we can deliver hot meals daily and create a welcoming space where older adults feel seen, supported and connected.”

The center’s programming lineup is designed to promote active healthy living and social engagement for older adults.

Offerings include low-impact fitness such as Tai Chi, arthritis-friendly exercise, Zumba and “wise workouts.” Social programming features bingo, crafts, card and board games, music appreciation and scheduled trips. The aim is to meet older adults “where they are,” providing dignity, community and opportunity close to home.

“North Hempstead is proud to welcome the Roslyn Senior Community Center,” said Jennifer DeSena, North Hempstead Town Supervisor. “This is about dignity, community and opportunity — meals, activities and trusted support just around the corner.”

The center joins three other EAC Network-operated senior hubs in North Merrick, Point Lookout and Hempstead, together serving more than 5,000 Long Island seniors annually. Its opening signals a continuing effort to expand access and support for older residents across the county.

“We’re ensuring that older adults have a welcoming place to gather, build friendships and stay healthy and active,” said Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive in a press release. “Our seniors built this county and they deserve our support and programs that help them enjoy their golden years.”

For more information about programs and services offered by the Nassau County Office for the Aging, visit www.nassaucountyny.gov/Aging.