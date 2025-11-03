Teens honored by American Red Cross for turning tragedy into hope

Two Long Island teenagers who turned personal tragedy into a source of hope for others were recognized by the American Red Cross on Long Island at its 2025 Long Island Heroes Celebration on Wed., Oct. 22.

Charlie Dubofsky of Brookville and Sydney Hassenbein of Roslyn were named Youth Heroes for founding the HERO Project — a peer-led grief support group that helps middle and high school students navigate loss through empathy and shared experience. The program, created in partnership with the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center, has reached teens across Nassau County and beyond.

The two young women were among six honorees recognized at the breakfast event at The Heritage Club at Bethpage, which celebrates individuals and organizations whose courage and compassion have made a lasting impact on Long Island.

Hassenbein was unable to attend the ceremony, so her mother, Jamie, accepted the award on her behalf.

“Charlie and Sydney’s stories moved us to tears,” said event Co-chairs Greg Lavine, James Quent, and Jennifer Solomon in a joint statement. “They’ve turned unimaginable loss into purpose — creating a space for other young people navigating grief. The Red Cross is honored to recognize them as extraordinary examples of service, compassion, and dedication to building a stronger community.”

Dubofsky and Hassenbein met through shared tragedy. In February 2023, Dubofsky’s father, Ned, died at age 54. Just three months later, Hassenbein’s younger brother, Drew, was killed when the car he was in was struck by an alleged drunk driver. He was 14.

“When I heard about Drew and the accident, I immediately reached out to her,” Dubofsky said. “We both just wanted to lend her an open ear and be a support system for her.”

Their shared grief soon became a shared mission. Together, they founded the HERO Project — which stands for Honoring their heroes, Empathizing with others, Remembering special times shared, and living Onward for their heroes.

Working with licensed clinical social workers Amanda Foglietta and Taylor Graf at the Sid Jacobson JCC, Dubofsky and Hassenbein lead each meeting, choosing topics such as the meaning of grief, new beginnings, and how music can help with healing. The meetings, they said, are safe, confidential spaces where participants can share, listen, or simply be present.

“It’s almost like a big hug,” Dubofsky said. “It doesn’t always have to be sad. You can laugh at something funny or smile and reminisce on happier times.”

The group has attracted teens from across Long Island — some from as far as Huntington — seeking support that many traditional programs don’t provide for young people.

“There are so many groups for adults,” Hassenbein said. “But your typical teenager isn’t expected to be going through this kind of grief. That’s what the community was missing.”

Jose Dominguez, CEO of the American Red Cross on Long Island, said their story exemplifies the Red Cross mission.

“When we came across Charlie and Sydney’s story, it immediately jumped out at us,” Dominguez said. “They’ve taken unimaginable loss and transformed it into something that brings people together. That’s the heart of what we do — helping people in their hardest moments find strength and connection.”

For both teens, helping others has also helped them heal.

“Talking about my dad and seeing how other people are struggling with grief shows you’re not alone,” Dubofsky said. “And it keeps our loved ones’ legacies alive.”

As the Red Cross celebrated the two teens’ extraordinary empathy and leadership, both families said the recognition only reinforced their commitment to helping others.