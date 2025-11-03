Lice Lifters of Nassau County provides head care in Wantagh

Lice Lifters of Nassau County, a new business providing head-care and treatment, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce.

Lice Lifters of Nassau County has opened in Wantagh, providing people with a place with specialized professionals to treat and remove lice.

The business officially opened at 1400 Wantagh Ave. Suite A in June and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 15. Lice Lifters was created by Brian Schiele and Michael Rakeman, both of whom have years of experience in the mortgage industry.

Schiele said both he and Rakeman are aware of how easily lice can spread, saying that both are fathers of three children.

According to a CDC report from 2024, an estimated six to 12 million people get head lice each year in the United States.

Schiele, a Seaford native, said Lice Lifters’ location is where his pediatrician grew up, saying that he knew the area well.

“The quickest reaction is ‘where could I go to get rid of this as soon as possible,’ and there aren’t too many places that you can go,” he said. “Nobody thinks about lice until it’s already in front of them, so let’s make it an easy fix.”

Lice Lifters has three full-time technicians who provide head checks, diagnostics and inspections. Treatment includes a comb-out phase using specialized fine-toothed instruments to manually remove lice and eggs, and the application of an all-natural, non-toxic elimination solution, free from harsh chemical pesticides, designed to finish eradication and reduce the risk of reinfestation.

“By the time you leave that office, you will 100% not have lice and have nothing to worry about,” Schiele said.

He said the company is trying to get its name out there with local pediatricians, schools and other organizations to provide lice-removal services.

Both Schiele and Rakeman will continue their work in the mortgage industry while also overseeing Lice Lifters.