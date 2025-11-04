Election Day 2025: Races to watch, voting locations and more

It’s Election Day 2025. Here’s what Long Islanders need to know about candidates, voting locations, races to watch and more.

Election Day is here, and while 2025 is an off year for national elections, your local races are just as important for your quality of life. Here’s your guide to the races on today’s ballot.

Races to Watch

Nassau County Executive

Incumbent Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, is running for a second four-year term as Nassau County executive. Here’s what he wants voters to know about him.

Seth Koslow, a Democrat, is running against Blakeman for the seat. The current Nassau County legislator is the ranking member of the county legislature’s Law and Public Safety Committee. Here’s what he wants voters to know about him.

Nassau County District Attorney

Incumbent Anne Donnelly, a Republican, is running for her second four-year term as Nassau County District Attorney. Here’s what she wants voters to know about her.

Nicole Aloise, a Democrat, is running against Donnelly for the seat. She is a prosecutor who most recently worked as the Senior Assistant District Attorney in the Queens Homicide Bureau. Here’s what she wants voters to know about her.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor

In a controversial move, former Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin suddenly stepped down from his seat in August, allowing town board member John Ferretti, a fellow Republican, to immediately fill the vacant role and run as the incumbent in the current election.

Ferretti was a Nassau County legislator for four terms. Here’s what he wants voters to know about him.

Newcomer John Scianablo, a Democrat, is challenging Ferretti for the town supervisor seat. Scianablo is a former Marine, NYPD officer and prosecutor. Here’s what he wants voters to know about him.

Find Your Polling Location

To find your polling location, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov and enter your information. You will find the address of your voting site, as well as a list of your districts. While senate, assembly and congressional races are not on the ballot today, pay attention to your county legislative district and town. These races will be on your ballot. Polls are open until 9 p.m. across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Here’s a more in-depth guide to what your ballot may look like.