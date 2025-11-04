Northwinds Symphonic Band to honor veterans with free concert on Nov. 9

The Northwinds Symphonic Band under the direction of Helen P. Bauer and Brandon Bromsey will present Salute to Veterans Concert on Nov. 9.

The Northwinds Symphonic Band will present its annual Salute to Veterans concert on Sunday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. at the Wunsch Arts Center in Glen Cove. Admission to the event, titled “A Tribute to Our Veterans,” is free.

The concert, conducted by Helen P. Bauer and Brandon Bromsey, is dedicated to honoring the men and women of the United States Armed Forces in celebration of Veterans Day. The musical program will include patriotic selections, military marches and classic American compositions designed to reflect the nation’s gratitude to those who have served.

The program will feature several well-known pieces, including “March of the Women Marines,” composed in 1943 for the U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Reserve. The band will also perform an Armed Forces medley, a tribute recognizing each branch of the military.

Among the other highlights are “The Light Eternal,” a composition written to commemorate four U.S. Army chaplains who sacrificed their lives during World War II, and the enduring patriotic works “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Variations on ‘America.'” Both pieces were written by American composers whose music continues to celebrate national pride and unity.

Adding to the afternoon’s program, vocalists Karen Murphy and Joe Stroppel will perform selections by Harold Arlen and Irving Berlin, two of the most celebrated songwriters of the 20th century. Their contributions will lend a lyrical touch to the concert’s mix of instrumental and vocal tributes.

In addition to the musical performances, the event will include a special recognition for veteran Scott Whitting, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran of the Vietnam War. Whitting earned the Soldier’s Medal and the Bronze Star during his military service and achieved the rank of major in the New York Guard.

Beyond his military accomplishments, he has served as a lifetime member of the Glenwood Fire Company and has been deeply involved in his local community.

Whitting was recently named the recipient of the Tribute & Honor Foundation’s Legacy Award, which will be presented at the organization’s Annual Awards Gala in February at the Crescent Beach Club. The foundation, a sponsor of the concert, will join the Northwinds Symphonic Band, VFW Post Commander Howard Stillwagon, and Locust Valley American Legion Post Commander Chad Ryals in recognizing Whitting’s service and dedication at the event.

The concert will take place at the Wunsch Arts Center, located at Robert Finley Middle School, 1 Forest Ave., Glen Cove. The venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information, email helenpbauer@gmail.com or call 516-375-4957.