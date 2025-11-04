Officials attend Syosset Soccer Club field dedication at Stillwell Park

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Andrew A. Monteleone recently attended a special field dedication with the Syosset Soccer Club. This event celebrated improvements made to the soccer fields at the facility, which have brought great excitement and pride to the players, their families and the community.

“This is truly a great day for our community, as these fields provide a wonderful venue for our residents, particularly our young people, to play a sport they love while developing friendships and learning about the importance of teamwork and perseverance,” Saladino said.

Officials also recognized the members of the Syosset Soccer Club for their dedication to the children of the community and gave special recognition to Board Member and Treasurer Everett Boccafola for his 20 years of dedicated service to the organization.

“Without the tireless efforts of people like Everett, many of the young players in the program would not have had the opportunity to play the game they love,” Monteleone said. “Everett has carried on the traditions of his father, who was one of the founding members of the Syosset Soccer Club, and his efforts have been instrumental in keeping the club’s programs running smoothly and ensuring that thousands of children in the community have the opportunity to play and grow through soccer.”