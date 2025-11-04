Patrick Moffett’s take on Vietnam War shines light on humor and humanity

Patrick Moffett, a Vietnam War veteran and the author of the critically acclaimed memoir “Fortunate Soldier,” has turned his attention to a lighter, more humorous take on the Vietnam War in his new book, “Lucked Out.”

This new work, which expands on the themes from his earlier writings, reflects Moffett’s personal experiences and the struggles of fellow soldiers, but with a twist: it is an uplifting, funny narrative that challenges the public’s perception of the war.

Moffett, who served in Vietnam as an infantryman, recounts the hardships and absurdities of war in a way that resonates beyond veterans.

“When you look at Vietnam, the general public tends to see it as a sad, tragic experience,” Moffett said in a recent interview. “But there’s more to the story than just grief and loss. It’s okay to laugh through our tears as well.”

In “Lucked Out,” Moffett’s intention was clear: to provide a fresh perspective on the war, one that allows readers to see moments of levity and camaraderie amidst the horror.

“This book is more uplifting, funny and accessible to everyone. I want the general public to connect with it,” Moffett said. He describes the book as less about war and more about the people who experienced it. “There’s very little in the way of hardcore combat. It’s about human moments—funny, quirky and yes, sometimes tragic, but always real.”

Moffett’s own journey to Vietnam wasn’t the typical one. A typographical error in his military paperwork sent him into a different role than he was trained for, leading him to work as a typist in the rear area, far from the front lines.

“I was never trained for it, but I ended up typing reports and in a strange way, that saved my life,” he recalled. Moffett’s story exemplifies the randomness and absurdity that often marked the experiences of soldiers. He remembers how a small mistake—being assigned to the wrong unit—led him to a desk job that ultimately kept him safe during some of the war’s most dangerous moments.

Moffett’s memoirs highlight the deeper personal connections that formed during the war, particularly the bond between soldiers who faced the same threats. One such bond was formed with a man named Arnold “Arnie” Sarna. Moffett recalls the moment he learned that he had unknowingly taken over Sarna’s job after he died in combat.

“I went to sit at his desk and found out he was killed the night before. And suddenly, I was doing his work. That’s the way things went,” Moffett said. Years later, he managed to track down Sarna’s family, fulfilling a promise he made to his fallen comrade.

“If I didn’t make it home, I wanted someone to know that he smiled through his tears,” Moffett said, speaking about his conversation with Sarna’s family.

Moffett’s ability to find humor in the most dire circumstances is a key theme in “Lucked Out.”

“There’s a lot of humor in the war. It might not be the type of humor that people expect, but it’s there,” Moffett explained. His stories of life in Vietnam are juxtaposed with his reflections on the modern-day struggles of veterans, making his book a bridge between generations of readers.

One of the more personal stories Moffett shares in the book revolves around his efforts to connect with the family of his late comrade, Sarna. Moffett, who had long carried the weight of his memory, was able to find Sarna’s family via the Vietnam War Memorial’s virtual wall.

“They didn’t believe me at first,” Moffett said with a chuckle. “But we cried on the phone together once they realized I wasn’t trying to make money or exploit the situation. I just wanted to remember Arnie.” Through this connection, Moffett was able to pay tribute to the man who saved his life during the war, giving the story a heartfelt, personal conclusion.

Since publishing “Fortunate Soldier” in 2003, Moffett has expanded on his initial work with “Lucked Out,” which is 140 pages longer and incorporates new material.

“I wanted to expand the characters and add more of the humor that I had originally left out. The first book was very much military-focused, but ‘Lucked Out’ is for everyone,” Moffett said. He hopes the new book reaches a broader audience, including those who are unfamiliar with military life.

Moffett is also planning to adapt “Lucked Out” into a screenplay, though he admits the process has been challenging.

“The story is so rich that it’s hard to fit it all into a two-hour film,” he said. “We’re pitching it as a mini-series instead. There’s a lot of content and I think it needs more time to truly tell the story.” Early endorsements for the book have compared it to works like “Catch-22” and “Good Morning, Vietnam,” pointing to its blend of dark humor and poignant storytelling.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Moffett moved to Great Neck after returning from the war, where he settled and raised a family. He now lives nearby and remains active in the veteran community. His connection to Great Neck and his deep-rooted ties to the area are an important part of his identity.

Moffett’s dedication to telling the stories of Vietnam veterans, as well as his commitment to helping other veterans, continues to drive his work. “Lucked Out” is not only an exploration of his own experiences but an effort to shine a light on the often-overlooked humanity of those who served.

“The war might be over,” Moffett said, “but the stories still need to be told. And if I can help veterans or their families by sharing these stories, then I’ve done my job.”