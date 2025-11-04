Rallye donates $4K to Cancer Foundation ahead of annual bake sale

Rallye Motor Company donated $4,000 to the New York Cancer Foundation ahead of its annual bake sale on Thurs., Oct. 30. The dealership invited visitors and customers to Rallye Glen Cove for pink cupcakes, breads and pastries in exchange for donations. The decorative spread brought attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

President and CEO of Rallye Motor Company Juliana Terian signed an oversized check she said was from “the entire Rallye family” as onlookers cheered.

“At Rallye, we believe that success means more than selling cars. It means driving positive change,” she said. “That’s why we’re so proud to support the New York Cancer Foundation, an organization that provides essential financial assistance to cancer patients and their families right here on Long Island.”

The New York Cancer Foundation helps cancer patients who are struggling financially with living expenses including rent, groceries and transportation to and from treatment–work that brings “hope and relief when it’s needed the most,” Terian said.

Tina Toulon, executive director of the New York Cancer Foundation, said the $4,000–which was Rallye’s donation not counting bake sale revenue–is enough to “help two to three families throughout our own communities with their household bills, Ubers and food gift cards.”

“This is really a very generous gift, and we’re extremely grateful to be able to collaborate with Rallye,” Toulon said.

Holding the fundraiser during Breast Cancer Awareness Month resonates with the New York Cancer Foundation, as 67% of the organization’s beneficiaries have this type of cancer.

“As we all know, breast cancer affects so many families, friends, and colleagues – and it’s a cause close to our hearts,” Terian said. “Through this partnership, we reaffirm our commitment to the people and communities who have supported Rallye for decades.”