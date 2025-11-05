Election Week comfort: mac & cheese, mashed potatoes and cocktails to soothe the soul

With Election Day behind us, but results still fresh in the mind, many Americans turn to familiar flavors for solace. Whether the political outcome brings joy, relief or the need to “drink your feelings,” comfort food offers a reliable antidote to the stress and uncertainty that often accompany election week. Across the country, kitchens are serving up dishes that combine nostalgia, richness and a little indulgence, helping people decompress after a season of relentless campaigning and endless news cycles.

Among the staples of comfort cuisine, macaroni and cheese remains a perennial favorite. Its creamy, cheesy texture and soft pasta create an immediate sense of warmth, a dish that recalls childhood dinners or cozy evenings at home. The versatility of mac and cheese also allows for creativity. Some recipes stick to a classic combination of elbow macaroni, cheddar and a simple cream sauce, while others add layers of smoked Gouda, Gruyère or Parmesan for a more sophisticated flavor. Additional ingredients such as caramelized onions, crispy bacon or roasted vegetables can transform a simple dish into a hearty meal, perfect for sitting down with friends or family while processing the week’s events.

Mashed potatoes are another comfort-food mainstay. Smooth, buttery and often made with cream or milk, mashed potatoes offer both texture and a blank canvas for flavor. Some cooks mix in roasted garlic or a hint of horseradish for a mild kick, while others rely on pure simplicity, letting the natural creaminess of butter and potatoes do the work. Topped with a drizzle of gravy, mashed potatoes provide both sustenance and a sense of home, offering a quiet moment of calm amid a politically charged week.

For those seeking a liquid comfort, cocktails designed to “drink your feelings” have become increasingly popular. These drinks are often simple but potent, providing a warm or cold reprieve for anyone needing a brief escape from screens and headlines. A classic choice is the whiskey sour, where the tartness of lemon juice balances the sweetness of simple syrup against the smoky notes of bourbon. For a richer option, hot toddies—made with whiskey, honey and lemon in warm water—offer a soothing alternative for those winding down in the evening. Mixologists also experiment with infusions such as chai spices or seasonal fruits, creating unique concoctions that reflect both the moment and the mood.

The appeal of these comfort foods extends beyond taste. In many households, they serve as emotional anchors, creating a sense of routine and familiarity when political discussions dominate conversation and social media feeds. Sharing these dishes with friends, family or neighbors can also provide a sense of community, offering a collective space to digest not only the food but the news and its implications.

From a practical perspective, comfort food often comes together with minimal stress, which is especially valuable during an intense week. Mac and cheese can be assembled in one pot and baked in under an hour. Mashed potatoes require little more than boiling, mashing and seasoning, allowing cooks to multitask without losing the calming effect of cooking. Cocktails, though deceptively simple, can be customized to fit personal tastes or moods, providing both ritual and reprieve.

As election week winds down, the combination of creamy textures, rich flavors and simple, satisfying preparation can make all the difference in managing the highs and lows of political outcomes. Whether used to celebrate a favorable result or simply to find a moment of peace, these dishes and drinks offer a reliable form of comfort that transcends partisanship.

For readers looking to try a simple recipe at home, here is a classic mac and cheese recipe that serves four and requires minimal ingredients:

Simple Mac & Cheese Recipe

Ingredients:

8 oz. elbow macaroni

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 TBSP butter

2 TBSP all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook macaroni according to package directions, then drain. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour and cook for a minute. Gradually whisk in milk, cooking until thickened, about five minutes. Remove from heat and stir in shredded cheddar until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Combine cheese sauce with cooked macaroni, then transfer to a baking dish. Bake for 20–25 minutes, until bubbly and golden on top. Serve warm.