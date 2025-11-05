North Shore families turn to elite household staff for seamless holiday season

British American Household Staffing specializes in placing high-end domestic staff for everything from elaborate holiday parties to winter estate management.

As the holiday season approaches, North Shore estates on Long Island are preparing for a surge in festive entertaining, seasonal décor and meticulously planned celebrations—and many families are turning to luxury household staffing to ensure everything goes off without a hitch.

At the forefront of this niche is British American Household Staffing (BAHS), led by founder and CEO Anita Rogers. The firm specializes in placing high-end domestic staff for everything from elaborate holiday parties to winter estate management. “Our families usually have an estate manager who flies ahead to prepare holiday properties,” Rogers said. “Often, there’s just a housekeeper on-site and we bring in extra staff for everything—from trees and décor to gifts and menus.”

Rogers describes BAHS as “the FBI of household staffing,” noting that the company’s rigorous vetting ensures both safety and excellence. “Our reputation is built on precision and trust,” she said.

The agency places staff across the U.S., with major hubs in New York, California and Florida, as well as international branches in Dubai and the U.K. BAHS handles every position a luxury household could need: chefs, governesses, butlers, estate managers, superyacht crews, aviation staff and more.

“We do everything,” Rogers said. “And our screening is the strictest in the business.”

Holiday staffing demands are particularly complex. Families with multiple properties often require temporary staff to manage seasonal operations, including “pop-up” households for multi-destination vacations. Specialized hires, such as ski-season nannies, are increasingly popular for families traveling to Aspen, Jackson Hole or other winter resorts.

“During the holidays, families want perfection,” Rogers said. “They want the right vibe, the food, the chef, the décor—it’s all planned to the last detail.”

Quality is central to BAHS’s approach. Candidates are chosen for experience, character and references, rather than age, race or culture.

“We place people based on experience and character,” Rogers said. “Sometimes older staff are even better because of their expertise.” Families pay premium rates, reflecting the agency’s commitment to legal compliance, fair wages and professional standards.

“We don’t cut corners and that’s why our service is executive-level,” Rogers said.

North Shore families have been longtime clients. Some have worked with BAHS since its founding in 2011.

“All of the clients I started with are still with us. A couple in Oyster Bay have been with me since 2012,” Rogers said. “Families need us for all sorts of things—from executive housekeepers to tree arborists. We staff it all.”

Rogers’ own path to luxury staffing began as an opera singer before entering the agency world. Her company has a strong focus on women in the workforce, offering a supportive environment for moms and caregivers while maintaining the highest level of professionalism.

“They can work from home, earn competitive pay and excel in the industry. I’m very proud of the structure and process we’ve built,” she said.

Looking ahead, BAHS is embracing technology to enhance seasonal planning.

“I want to be the first in the industry that’s AI-driven,” Rogers said. “It’s extraordinary how AI works now and it will pay for itself. It’s expensive, but it’s extraordinary.”

As Long Island families prepare to host holiday gatherings, coordinate multiple estates and maintain the perfect festive ambiance, BAHS offers both expertise and peace of mind.

“Families want things to run smoothly,” Rogers said. “When everything works perfectly, the holidays are magical—for both the clients and our staff.”