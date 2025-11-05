Oyster Bay Town’s Republican officials looking at victory across the board

Joe Saladino is projected to remain the Oyster Bay Town Supervisor after the 2025 Election results are finalized as all five Republican incumbents are in place to win.

With nearly 70% of votes counted, Oyster Bay Town’s elected officials look on pace to remain the same, as each of the five Republican incumbents on the ballot holds good leads in their respective Election Day races on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Incumbent Republican Joseph Saladino is on pace to defeat Sam Sochet with 66.28% voter approval for the town supervisor position, according to the Nassau County Board of Elections.

“Make no mistake, the public sent a very strong message throughout this year. They don’t want crime, they want safer neighborhoods, they want affordability and they want quality of life,” Saladino said at the Coral House in Baldwin on Election Night.

Saladino thanked Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joe Ciaro, calling him “the winningest coach in this business.” He also thanked his family and other fellow Nassau County Republicans.

Saladino took over as town supervisor in 2017, following several scandals that had rocked the town. He touted increased governmental accountability, transparency and integrity. He froze taxes from 2018 through 2025, before raising them slightly when the 2026 budget was passed.

Incumbent Republican Richard LaMarca appears to have defeated Kamalveer Kaur with 63.8% voter approval for the town clerk position, a role he has served in since 2019.

Before the election, LaMacra said he was running on the quality of service his office delivers, providing assistance with passports, licenses, vital statistics and permits.

Three town board positions were up for grabs, with all three Republican incumbents on pace to keep their positions.

Thomas Hand, Louis Imbroto and Andrew Monteleone are the three town board candidates to receive the most votes, earning 32,437 (20.49%), 32,181 (20.32%) and 31,985 (20.2%) votes, respectively. Democratic candidates Ian D. Steinberg, Daniel T. Smith and Jyoti Anand received 20,715 (13.08%), 20,579 (13%) and 20,390 (12.88%) votes, respectively.

Hand has served on the town board since 2017, saying that he prides himself on protecting taxpayer money and holding employees and contractors accountable for their work.

Imbroto was also first elected to the town board in 2017, having long fought for “suburban quality of life.” Imbroto said prior to the election that he supports cutting taxes, creating jobs and enhancing the delivery of government systems. Imbroto also serves as the chairman for the town’s Quality of Life Task Force.

Monteleone was the newest member of the town board, and he will continue to serve after winning his first election. Monteleone was appointed to his position in February, filling a vacancy left by Michele Johnson, who stepped down to become a district court judge.

Monteleone had been a member of the town’s zoning board since 2021, before his time on the board.

He said prior to the election that he wants to preserve the town’s suburban lifestyle while also putting the needs of taxpayers first.

The town supervisor will begin serving a two-year term, while the three board members will begin their new four-year terms, after the results are officially confirmed and they are sworn into office on Jan. 20.

The town supervisor, along with Town Council Members Laura Maier, Vicki Walsh and Steve Labriola, as well as Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato, will be up for reelection in 2027.

The Oyster Bay Town board has remained the same since 2019.