Roosevelt and Vernon Elementary recognized as Common Sense Schools for digital citizenship excellence

Theodore Roosevelt and James H. Vernon Elementary Schools have earned the prestigious distinction of being named Common Sense Schools, recognizing Oyster Bay’s exceptional commitment to teaching digital citizenship to its students. (Photo by Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District)

Theodore Roosevelt and James H. Vernon Elementary Schools have earned the prestigious distinction of being named Common Sense Schools, recognizing the schools’ exceptional commitment to teaching digital citizenship to their students.

The honor, awarded by Common Sense Education – part of the national nonprofit organization Common Sense Media – acknowledges schools that demonstrate outstanding efforts in preparing students to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.

This achievement was made possible through the vision and dedication of new library media specialist, Liz McGee, working in close collaboration with technology teachers Brian Agostini and Regina D’Orio. Their combined efforts have established

Roosevelt and Vernon as leaders in digital citizenship education.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, students face both unprecedented opportunities and significant challenges. From cyberbullying and misinformation to concerns about media balance and social-emotional well-being, the ethical dimensions of technology use have become critical teachable moments.

OBEN recognizes that digital citizenship skills are no longer optional – they’re essential for student success in the 21st century. The district has committed to equipping students with the knowledge and skills they need to become responsible digital learners, leaders, and citizens.

Roosevelt and Vernon join more than 80,000 schools across the country utilizing Common Sense Education’s groundbreaking resources. These evidence-based materials help students develop the competencies necessary to use devices effectively for learning while navigating digital spaces safely. For more information about Common Sense Education and its resources, visit www.commonsense.org/education.