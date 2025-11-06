Members of Bethpage’s SADD chapter bring mental wellness message to elementary students during Red Ribbon Week

Bethpage High School’s SADD chapter brought an important conversation about stress and self-care directly to Bethpage’s younger students this October. Members of Students Against Destructive Decisions visited Central Boulevard, Charles Campagne and Kramer Lane Elementary Schools, connecting with 4th and 5th graders during Red Ribbon Week – an annual initiative dedicated to drug prevention and mental wellness.

The high schoolers created an engaging presentation that spoke to what matters most: finding positive outlets for stress and treating yourself with compassion. Drawing from their own experiences, the SADD members shared practical tools the elementary students could use right away – taking mental breaks, trying mindfulness exercises and carving out moments for activities they enjoy.

The presentation sparked a thoughtful hands-on activity where students decorated puzzle pieces, reflecting this year’s theme: “Life is a Puzzle, Solve it Drug Free.”

As they worked, the younger students identified their own stress-relief strategies and the trusted people they could turn to when life felt overwhelming.

The elementary students connected enthusiastically with their high school mentors, asking questions and sharing openly in what became a meaningful exchange. The older students’ presence created a comfortable space where talking about feelings and asking for help felt natural and encouraged.

This cross-grade partnership demonstrates the real power of student-led initiatives.

When older students share their insights with younger ones, the message resonates differently – it becomes more relatable, more real. These connections between Bethpage’s high school and elementary students show how peer mentorship can plant seeds of awareness and healthy habits that grow alongside the students themselves.