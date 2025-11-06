Quantcast
Carle Place
Community Events

Carle Place’s Cherry Lane School celebrates fall with seasonal activities

A class photo at the Friendship Garden.
Photo provided by the Carle Place School District

Cherry Lane School in Carle Place is embracing the fall spirit through two exciting seasonal traditions.

On Oct. 17, students, parents and teachers gathered for the school’s annual Friendship Garden Planting, where students worked together to plant bulbs in the school’s flowerbeds. Each class took turns visiting the garden to select a bulb and place it in a pre-dug hole, carefully covering it with soil using gardening tools. In the spring, they will return to see the plants bloom and learn about the plant life cycle.

On Oct. 25, Cherry Lane hosted its Fall Harvest Festival, which was filled with festive activities and autumn fun. Students picked pumpkins from a mini pumpkin patch to decorate with stickers, explored a hay maze on a scavenger hunt and received temporary Halloween tattoos. A sand-filled treasure bin offered a hands-on experience for all students, and everyone left with cheerful Halloween goodie bags.

The school’s garden was filled with fall decorations, adding to the fall fun.

The district thanks the Cherry Lane PTA for sponsoring both events as well as the parent volunteers who helped make both days a success.

Students placed flowers at the Friendship Garden. Photo provided by the Carle Place School District
Students worked together to plant bulbs during the annual event. Photo provided by the Carle Place School District
Students decorated pumpkins at the Harvest Festival. Photo provided by the Carle Place School District
The PTA helped sponsor the event and parents volunteered throughout it. Photo provided by the Carle Place School District

