Carle Place’s Cherry Lane School celebrates fall with seasonal activities

Cherry Lane School in Carle Place is embracing the fall spirit through two exciting seasonal traditions.

On Oct. 17, students, parents and teachers gathered for the school’s annual Friendship Garden Planting, where students worked together to plant bulbs in the school’s flowerbeds. Each class took turns visiting the garden to select a bulb and place it in a pre-dug hole, carefully covering it with soil using gardening tools. In the spring, they will return to see the plants bloom and learn about the plant life cycle.

On Oct. 25, Cherry Lane hosted its Fall Harvest Festival, which was filled with festive activities and autumn fun. Students picked pumpkins from a mini pumpkin patch to decorate with stickers, explored a hay maze on a scavenger hunt and received temporary Halloween tattoos. A sand-filled treasure bin offered a hands-on experience for all students, and everyone left with cheerful Halloween goodie bags.

The school’s garden was filled with fall decorations, adding to the fall fun.

The district thanks the Cherry Lane PTA for sponsoring both events as well as the parent volunteers who helped make both days a success.