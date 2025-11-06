Over $9,100 raised for Glen Cove’s first responders

Joe LaPadula, Glen Cove City mayor Pam Panzenbeck and Joe DeMartino (L. to R.) at the city’s second annual fundraiser that raised over $9,000 for first responders.

The City of Glen Cove has announced that this year’s Horsepower and Heroes event raised over $9,100 in support of the city’s first responders, including the Glen Cove Police Department, Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department, Glen Cove EMS, Glen Cove Harbor Patrol, and Glen Cove Auxiliary Police.

The second annual event, organized and hosted by Joe LaPadula, Jon Holzer, Joe DeMartino, and Martino Auto Concepts, took place on Thursday, June 19 in downtown Glen Cove. Despite a torrential downpour at the start, the event drew strong community support and participation, proving once again that Glen Cove’s spirit of unity and gratitude never wavers.

“This event is a perfect example of how Glen Cove comes together to support the people who protect us every day,” said Glen Cove City Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck. “We are so grateful to Joe LaPadula, Joe DeMartino, and the entire organizing team for their generosity and commitment to our city.”

Funds raised will be distributed among Glen Cove’s first responder organizations to support ongoing training, equipment, and community safety initiatives.

Sponsors, volunteers, and participants who made this year’s Horsepower and Heroes possible include Long Island Sports Cars, Rallye BMW, Calabrese & Sons, Lucid Motors, Security Dodge, Porsche Huntington, ADM Creative Group, and Car Detailing Luxury.