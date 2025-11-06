City of Glen Cove seeks donated evergreen for 2025 Holiday Tree Lighting

The City of Glen Cove is beginning its annual search for a donated evergreen to serve as the community Christmas tree for the 2025 Holiday Tree Lighting in Village Square on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Festivities will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the tree lighting at 4:45 p.m.
“Each year, our holiday tree is donated by a local family,” said Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck. “It’s a meaningful tradition that brings our community together and highlights the spirit of generosity here in Glen Cove.”
Tree guidelines:
- Evergreen, approximately 25–35 feet tall, full and evenly shaped
- Must be accessible for DPW crew removal (within about 15–25 feet of driveway or roadway)
- Free from overhead wires or major structural obstructions
- Located on the property where the owner can provide written permission for removal
The city will arrange professional removal and transportation at no cost to the donor. Please note: stump grinding and landscape restoration are not included.
To submit a tree for consideration, email the mayor’s Office with:
• Your name and contact information
• Property address and approximate tree height
• A few photos showing the tree and its surrounding area