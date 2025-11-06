City of Glen Cove seeks donated evergreen for 2025 Holiday Tree Lighting

The City of Glen Cove is seeking evergreen for the holiday season for its downtown.

The City of Glen Cove is beginning its annual search for a donated evergreen to serve as the community Christmas tree for the 2025 Holiday Tree Lighting in Village Square on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Festivities will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the tree lighting at 4:45 p.m.

“Each year, our holiday tree is donated by a local family,” said Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck. “It’s a meaningful tradition that brings our community together and highlights the spirit of generosity here in Glen Cove.”

Tree guidelines:

Evergreen, approximately 25–35 feet tall, full and evenly shaped

Must be accessible for DPW crew removal (within about 15–25 feet of driveway or roadway)

Free from overhead wires or major structural obstructions

Located on the property where the owner can provide written permission for removal

The city will arrange professional removal and transportation at no cost to the donor. Please note: stump grinding and landscape restoration are not included.

To submit a tree for consideration, email the mayor’s Office with:

• Your name and contact information

• Property address and approximate tree height

• A few photos showing the tree and its surrounding area