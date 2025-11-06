Restored Hicks Memorial Bridge unveiled at Roslyn’s Gerry Pond Park

North Hempstead Town officials and community members gathered at Gerry Pond Park for the unveiling of the restored Hicks Memorial Bridge.

North Hempstead officials, preservationists and descendants of one of Long Island’s founding families gathered Friday, Oct. 31, to celebrate the restoration and rededication of the historic Hicks Memorial Bridge and Hicks Memorial Centre at Gerry Pond Park in Roslyn.

The long-awaited unveiling marked the completion of an 11-year effort to restore the bridge and replace its bronze plaque honoring Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The original plaque, installed in 1931, was stolen nearly three decades ago.

“This is a wonderful day for North Hempstead,” said North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena. “We remember the brave families who built this community, and it’s an honor to celebrate all that the Hicks family did in founding the town and shaping this beautiful place.”

The bridge, originally constructed by Alice Hicks in memory of civic leader Benjamin D. Hicks and his admiration for Bergh, had fallen into disrepair. A $25,000 grant from the Gerry Charitable Trust, secured by Howard Kroplick, co-president of the Roslyn Landmark Society, helped launch the restoration after years of delay.

“I’ve been working on this project for about 11 years,” Kroplick said. “When I was town historian, I used to walk by this bridge and saw only a circle where the plaque once was. Thanks to the Bryant Library’s archives, we found a photograph of the original, which allowed us to replicate it exactly.”

The restoration, designed by Architectural Preservation Studio DPC and completed by Henry Restoration Ltd. of Nesconset, included structural stabilization, stone replication, mortar repairs, and the installation of a new historically accurate bronze plaque. The bridge’s new railing and sidewalk were also rebuilt.

The original 28-inch plaque, sculpted by David Evans in 1931, bore a Longfellow eulogy for Bergh and the inscription: “To Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, April 10, 1866. Presented by Benjamin D. Hicks.”

Karen Hicks Courts, a descendant of the Hicks family and representative of the long-running Hicks Nurseries in Westbury, said the day was deeply meaningful.

“It’s really a privilege to see our family’s legacy honored like this,” she said. “There are pieces of our history all over Long Island, and it’s amazing to come together and see them preserved for future generations.”

Council Member Mariann Dalimonte praised the collaboration that made the restoration possible.

“History is what connects us,” Dalimonte said. “Thanks to the Bryant Library and the Roslyn Landmark Society, this piece of our past has been beautifully brought back to life.”

Supervisor DeSena, herself a pet owner, noted the memorial’s connection to animal welfare.

“As an animal lover, I think it’s beautiful that the Hicks family chose to dedicate this bridge to the founder of the ASPCA,” she said. “Our history is a gift, and what we do now becomes part of it for our children and grandchildren.”

The Hicks Memorial Centre and Bridge are located within Gerry Pond Park, 36 Main Street, a site listed on the National Register of Historic Places and owned by the Town of North Hempstead. The park is open to the public free of charge.