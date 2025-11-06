Quantcast
Levittown
Community Events

Therapy dog visits Levittown staff and students

Levittown Therapy Dog_1
Argus, a comfort dog from Therapy Dogs of Long Island, recently visited students and staff at Jonas E. Salk Middle School.
Photo provided by Levittown Public Schools

A special furry friend has been visiting secondary school students throughout the Levittown School District to boost spirits and reduce stress and anxiety.

Comfort dog Argus, a senior greyhound, has brought smiles and calm to students and staff at Jonas E. Salk and Wisdom Lane Middle Schools and Division Avenue and General Douglas MacArthur High Schools.

Argus’s first visit was to Salk Middle, marking the start of regular visits throughout the year. Each visit provides students with comfort, support and companionship, improving emotional well-being, reducing stress and boosting morale.

The district thanks its friends at Therapy Dogs of Long Island for sharing Argus.

Students in the Division Avenue High School Challenger program spent time with
Argus. Photo provided by Levittown Public Schools

