Week of spirit capped by triumphant homecoming in Massapequa

The bleachers were filled from top to bottom and side to side for a rousing Massapequa Chiefs victory over Syosset in the annual homecoming football game on Oct.

25.

A 21-0 halftime lead became a 42-7 victory, keeping the boys in blue and gold undefeated through seven contests. Festivities leading up to homecoming included spirit week with themed dress-up days and the pep rally on Friday afternoon with introductions of all fall sports teams. That pep certainly carried over to the next day.

Homecoming began with a parade through Massapequa Park, featuring the board of education and administration, pep band, cheerleaders, kickline team, class banners and local organizations such as the Connor Kasin Memorial Foundation, Kiwanis Club and Massapequa Fire Department.

At the high school, the Chiefs took the field to great enthusiasm before senior Angelina Biondi sang the national anthem, flanked by students from the American Sign Language program.

Halftime featured performances by the cheerleaders and Chiefettes kickline teams, followed by a combined routine from the two spirit groups.

Homecoming royalty was announced, which included freshmen Ethan Delikankis, Ryanne Hilt, Jack Leavy and Nicholas Parada; sophomores Victor Crespo, Allison McMenamin, Dennis Ringel and Lily Rothwell; juniors Chloe Cestra, Margaret O’Brien, Chris Sultana and Alfonso Valeroso; and seniors Nick Brennan, Joe Brooks, Logan Coady, Stephanie Guida, Emma Villalta and Sophia Vukelic.