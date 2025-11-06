Porcelanosa Westbury unveils sleek new showroom after renovation

Porcelanosa, the global Spanish luxury design brand known for its innovative tile, kitchen and bath products, marked the grand reopening of its Westbury showroom with an evening of design, music and Spanish-inspired hospitality on Oct. 16.

The newly reimagined 7,000-square-foot showroom, located along Old Country Road near Roosevelt Field Mall, has served as Porcelanosa’s Long Island hub since 2000. The renovation, according to showroom supervisor and design consultant Susan Gilberg, gives the space a “fresh new life” while showcasing the brand’s full range of capabilities.

“This renovation really gives the whole business a refresher,” Gilberg said. “We changed the flooring, reconfigured the rooms and added new displays, kitchens, a pantry, custom furniture and wardrobes. It’s beautiful; a completely updated look that reflects how much Porcelanosa has evolved.”

Porcelanosa, founded in Villarreal, Spain, in 1973, operates more than 400 showrooms in more than 140 countries. The company has grown far beyond tile, expanding into complete home solutions — including cabinetry, lighting, custom furniture and facades.

“What makes us different is that we manufacture everything ourselves,” Gilberg said. “Other companies are distributors — they import and sell. But everything here in the showroom, from the chairs to the faucets, vanities and ceiling tiles, is made by Porcelanosa. We make the grout, the lighting, the furniture, even the doors. That’s what sets us apart.”

Gilberg, who has managed the Westbury showroom for nearly 25 years, says the renovation better communicates the company’s global design direction while also appealing to evolving Long Island tastes.

“People used to think of Porcelanosa as just tile and vanities,” she said. “Now they can see we do so much more — full kitchens, custom cabinetry, lighting, furniture and wallpaper. It’s really everything for the home.”

She also noted a shift in client preferences toward warmer tones and spa-inspired aesthetics.

“For a long time, gray was the big trend,” Gilberg said. “Now people are looking for more earth tones — something warm, relaxing and natural. They want their bathrooms to feel like a spa and their kitchens to feel inviting, not sterile. It’s all about comfort and calm.”

Porcelanosa Westbury remains the only Long Island location, making it the go-to destination for homeowners and professionals alike seeking luxury design products without the trip into Manhattan.

“This renovation is our way of saying, ‘We’re still here, stronger than ever and ready to inspire your next project,’” Gilberg said.

The Porcelanosa Westbury showroom is open to the public at 775 Old Country Road in Westbury. Visit www.porcelanosa.com to learn more.