Port Washington Water District’s 7th annual Pharmaceutical Drug Take-Back Day

PWWD Commissioner Mindy Germain, PWWD Superintendent Paul Prignano, Port Washington Police District Officer Dwayne McCurty, PWWD Water Servicers Andrew Prignano and Thomas Helfrich, and Chairman David Brackett helped to collect over 500 pounds of unused or expired pharmaceuticals and medications.

The Port Washington Water District’s seventh annual Pharmaceutical Drug Take-Back Day, held on Saturday, Oct. 25, was the most successful in the program’s history.

Port Washington residents’ participation contributed to safely disposing of more than 500 pounds of unused and expired prescription drugs— the largest amount collected since the event began in 2018.

“Our Pharmaceutical Drug Take-Back Day has become a community tradition that demonstrates how powerful collective action can be in protecting our water supply,” said Water Commissioner Mindy Germain. “We’re incredibly proud of the turnout this year and grateful to all who took the time to dispose of their medications responsibly.”

The initiative is part of PWWD’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the community’s sole source aquifer. Improper disposal of medications — such as flushing them down toilets or drains — can introduce harmful contaminants into the groundwater and threaten long-term water quality. By offering residents a convenient, drive-through drop-off option, the District helps ensure these substances are safely collected and destroyed.

“This year’s record participation shows how much our community cares about the environment,” said Chairman David Brackett. “Together, we’re proving that small, individual actions can make a lasting difference in the health of our water and our neighbors.”

“Our participating partners played a huge role in getting the word out to the community. This was truly a full Port Washington town

effort,” said Water Commissioner Peter Meyer.

The Port Washington Police Department once again partnered with PWWD to ensure all medications were securely transported to a certified disposal facility following the event.

Participating partners included the Town of North Hempstead, Villages of Flower Hill, Baxter Estates, Port Washington North, and Manorhaven, as well as the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District, ReWild Long Island, the Manhasset Bay Protection Committee and Residents Forward.

For more information on how to safely dispose of unused medications or to learn about PWWD’s water protection initiatives, visit www.pwwd.org.