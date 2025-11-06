Roslyn Adult Education brings culinary culture to the community

Participants in Roslyn’s Adult Education program enjoyed a yummy lesson on the art of Mediterranean cooking.

Under the guidance of skilled instructor Naela Zeidan, attendees learned to prepare and sample a variety of classic dishes, including spinach pie, za’atar flatbread, and a traditional Middle Eastern salad.

The class offered not only a taste of Mediterranean culture but also a wonderful opportunity for community members to come together and learn something new.

Visit the Roslyn Adult Education program webpage for the list of courses being offered this fall.