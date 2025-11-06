Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Roslyn
Community Events

Roslyn Adult Education brings culinary culture to the community

Roslyn Adult Education instructor Naela Zeidan cooking up Mediterranean dishes.
Roslyn Adult Education instructor Naela Zeidan cooking up Mediterranean dishes.
Photo provided by Roslyn School District

Participants in Roslyn’s Adult Education program enjoyed a yummy lesson on the art of Mediterranean cooking.

Under the guidance of skilled instructor Naela Zeidan, attendees learned to prepare and sample a variety of classic dishes, including spinach pie, za’atar flatbread, and a traditional Middle Eastern salad.

Cooking demonstration at Roslyn High School.
Cooking demonstration at Roslyn High School. Photo provided by Roslyn School District

The class offered not only a taste of Mediterranean culture but also a wonderful opportunity for community members to come together and learn something new.

Visit the Roslyn Adult Education program webpage for the list of courses being offered this fall.

About the Author

More Roslyn News

More from our Sister Sites