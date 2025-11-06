Roslyn Schools celebrate Halloween in spooktacular style

Roslyn Middle School and Roslyn High School embraced the Halloween spirit this year with fun, creative, and festive celebrations.

Middle school students enjoyed a lively Halloween party complete with music, games, and costumes on Thursday, Oct. 30. The event gave everyone a chance to celebrate together in a spirited and safe environment.

The Organization of Class Councils at Roslyn High School hosted an after-school Halloween Fest on Friday, Oct. 31, and the BRIDGE Club held its annual Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 24. Students from Roslyn Middle School, Roslyn High School, neighboring districts, and even Roslyn alumni, joined in the games, activities, and candy!