Roslyn High School honors coach at Spike Out Cancer event

Roslyn High School hosted the annual Spike Out Cancer games on Monday, Oct. 27, an event uniting athletes, families and staff in the fight against cancer while honoring the legacy of beloved coach and physical education teacher Tara “Coach B” Berkowitz, who died May 8, after a battle with lung cancer.

This year’s event supported scholarship programs established in Berkowitz’s name, along with other meaningful causes, while celebrating her dedication to students both on and off the court.

The evening began with the varsity girls volleyball team facing Valley Stream Central at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity boys matchup against Bethpage at 6:45 p.m. A special ceremony at 6 p.m. honored Berkowitz’s enduring impact on the Roslyn community.

“This evening is about more than just volleyball; it’s about community, strength and honoring the people who inspire us to keep fighting,” said varsity girls assistant coach Kathleen Dwyer in her opening remarks. “Coach B built this event to unite people and raise awareness in the fight against cancer, and tonight, we continue what she began.”

The Berkowitz family, including Coach B’s wife Jess Valente and mother Trish Berkowitz, performed the honorary serves to officially start the event. Roslyn cheerleaders energized the crowd, and fans filled the stands in Spike Out Cancer T-shirts while participating in bake sales and volleyball cutouts to show support.

The evening concluded with spirited volleyball, community connections and heartfelt moments that showcased Roslyn’s athletic and human spirit. Fans also enjoyed a serving raffle, a lighthearted highlight that added to the excitement. By the end of the night, the event raised meaningful funds to continue Berkowitz’s legacy, inspiring students to grow on and off the court.

“Together, we’ll continue to spike out cancer, the way she taught us to: with strength, love and unity,” Dwyer said in closing.

For more than a decade, Tara Berkowitz served as the varsity girls volleyball coach at Roslyn High School, teaching physical education and health while inspiring countless students. Even after being diagnosed with cancer in 2023, she continued to coach and mentor, creating the Spike Out Cancer event as a cherished Roslyn tradition. Her legacy lives on through her students, the volleyball program and the community she brought together.