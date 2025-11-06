Seaford teacher congratulated for tenure by board of education

Danniel Marciando was awarded tenure by the Seaford Board of Education at its last meeting.

The Seaford Board of Education awarded Daniel Maricondo tenure for his work as a teacher, with members of the district faculty praising him for his work and positivity.

Maricondo is certified in physical education and health and served as a K-5 teacher in the district’s Library, Innovation, Fitness, and Technology Program, a combined elementary-level program at Seaford that replaces the traditional library special class with an interdisciplinary experience.

The program was launched in the 2022-23 school year, which is when Seaford Superintendent Adele Pecora said at the Wednesday, Nov. 5 meeting, that Maricondo joined the district.

“He helped guide the fitness, mindfulness and well-being portions of the LIFT program,” she said.

Pecora called Maricondo a “team player” and said that he gets students involved and makes sure they remain curious and want to learn.

“I still remember the day we interviewed Dan; his enthusiasm was so palpable,” Jen Bisulca, the principal of Seaford Harbor Elementary School, said at the meeting.

She highlighted Maricondo’s character, saying that he brings positivity, inclusivity and creativity.

“Your tenure is not just a recognition of your hard work, but a celebration of the impact you had on our students and the entire Seafor community,” Bisulca said before giving him a gift.

Maricondo’s tenure took effect on Friday, Oct. 31, according to district documents.