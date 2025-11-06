Wantagh students spark firefighter gratitude project

Forest Lake Elementary School fifth graders Aubrey Cook (L.), and Mia Bewick (R.) organized a project to write letters and make cards for local firefighters.

Two students from Forest Lake Elementary School in the Wantagh School District spearheaded an effort to show appreciation for local firefighters. During Fire Prevention Month in October, fifth graders Mia Bewick and Aubrey Cook led a campaign to write letters and make cards to thank the volunteers of the Wantagh Fire Department.

Mia and Aubrey worked with other students in Forest Lake’s Kindness Club to launch the letter-writing campaign. All students in the school were welcome to contribute a letter or a card, and a collection box was placed in the lobby.

“They do so much, they should get a thanks once in a while,” Mia said. “They choose to risk their lives to keep us safe.”

The girls also wrote announcements that were read each morning about fire safety in the home. They shared valuable tips with their peers that reinforced the lessons of Fire Prevention Month.

“It’s important for people to know, so then they’ll be safer,” Aubrey said.