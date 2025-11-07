East Williston students take first place in robotics invitational

East Williston students participated in the Half Hollow Hills Robotics Invitational on Oct. 25 and 26, ultimately ranking first out of 25 teams after a weekend of friendly competition.

Calling themselves “The Wheatley Cybercats,” the team of 19 students competed against other top robotics teams from across Long Island in the tournament.

“This event enriches students because it gives new members of our robotics team a chance to participate in a competitive robotics tournament, many of whom have never had such an experience,” said technology teacher Patrick Hurley. “It also gives our veteran

students a chance to build on last year’s success and continue to establish our top-tier reputation on Long Island.”

Team members Julian Buonaiuto, Joanna Cheng, Liam Connell, Mathew Gbenebitse, Hernan Guevara, Brandon Jiang, Ryan Jiang, Ronald Kohut, Benjamin Lee, Edward Lee, Peter Ouyang, Heli Shah, Devi Singh, Neil Singh, Richard Steinberg, Henry Wang, Kayla Xu, Alex Yee-Chan and Daniel Zamudio ranged from grades eight through 12.

The students advanced through all playoff matches, including the finals, before ultimately ranking first in the competition.