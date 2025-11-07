Floral Park Board of Trustees Nov. 5 meeting reports

NY Forward Grant Update

As you may know, if you’ve been following our Board meetings, biweekly Friday E-Village Items (by email or on the Village facebook page), or our local newspapers, the Village is again applying for a New York State sponsored NY Forward $4.5 million grant. This grant is specifically for the revitalization of downtown business districts. The Village is applying for this 2025 grant, to be used to revitalize and beautify the Jericho Turnpike business district and the thoroughfares like Tulip Avenue and South Tyson Avenue leading up to our Floral Park LIRR station.

For the past two years, Renee Marcus, our Superintendent of Buildings, and Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo have collaborated with many others in and outside our Village to develop project proposals that will revitalize and beautify Jericho Turnpike and the nearby connecting streets to our LIRR station.

Ms. Marcus provided some welcome, needed ideas. Projects proposed for the NY Forward grant include streetscape and associated work along Jericho Turnpike, S. Tyson Ave., and Tulip Avenue designed to improve pedestrian safety, access to the LIRR and Village beautification. These projects would include items such as sidewalk replacements, centralized parking systems, municipal parking lot upgrades, tree and flower plantings, accessible curb cuts, ramps and crosswalks, way-finding signage, pocket park refurbishments, and a matching fund for business storefront replacements.

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Police Department

Our Floral Park Police have engaged in a number of important community events in October. First, they are teaching Stop the Bleed to our school bus drivers who are the first responders to injuries on our buses. On the October 25th Prescription Drug Take Back Day, our Police collected two large cartons of dangerous, no longer in use medications, to be sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for proper disposal. And, our Halloween weekend featured 125 mini-police officers, dressed in their dark blue “uniforms” with hats and badges, showing up for the annual Roll Call, complete with goody bags. Also present to everyone’s delight was a Floral Park Police car with inside and outside tours hosted by our Officers. But of course, our Roll Call stars were four members of our Nassau County Police Department: two Mounted Police Officers and their two very large, beautiful horses. We were all in awe, and thank our Police for their community service.

Our FPPD School Resource Officers (SROs) engage in valuable safety education in our schools. In October, that instruction included safety with costumes and candy, and safe trick or treating. In addition, our Officers frequently monitor school safety drills to increase their awareness of the procedures and offer their expertise and recommendations.

As we get closer to the holidays, please be aware of “porch pirates.” These criminals steal recently delivered packages from in front of homes. To avoid being a victim, remove deliveries from highly visible areas as soon as possible. Alert neighbors to anticipated package deliveries when you’re not home, or relocate your deliveries to a less public area of your property if you’re away from home.

Another pre-holiday reminder, no double parking to run a quick errand or for passenger drop-offs and pick-ups. Blocking traffic lanes is dangerous, and you will be ticketed.

The Library

First, thanks to all who donated new children’s pajamas to the Ronald McDonald House for the Library’s Great Giveback. Our large lobby collection bin was filled to the brim and overflowing with donations filled with love.

November’s special giving opportunity will benefit the Our Lady of Victory Food Pantry where our help is needed, particularly at this time of year. If applicable, you may be eligible for Food for Fines, and the Library will waive up to five dollars of your overdue book fines if you bring a food donation to the lobby food collection bag. And, if you’re in good standing with on-time book returns, please consider those who are hungry and help with a donation of food. Most Needed Items are listed at: floralparklibrary.org

Our Library is also overflowing with November programs and activities that enrich us. Here is a sampling: Our teens will start off with Delicate Movements Flowing With Friendship on Friday, November 14th at 4:00 PM. Teens will enjoy yoga and breathing relaxation as they listen and move to the music of Taylor Swift. Friendship bracelet activities will follow.

On Saturday evening, November 15, put on your country best, boots and cowboy/girl hats, and ride to Firefighters Hall at Village Hall at 7:00 PM. There, all will line up for Read Between the Line Dancing with how-to lessons and tasty Mexican fare. All the fun will be sponsored by our Friends of the Floral Park Library who do good things for all at the Library.

On Thursday, November 20 at 10:00 AM, the Empire Safety Council will present the Defensive Driving six-hour point and insurance reduction program, with registration in person and in advance.

Then, usher in the holiday season on Thursday, December 4 with an Urban Explorers trip to the Botanical Garden Holiday Train Show in the Bronx. See the details on the Library website and enjoy this sparkling holiday tradition!

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

In October, the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce traditionally celebrates the Businesspersons of the Year from approximately forty local Chambers.

For 2025, the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce proudly announced its Businessperson of the Year, Marie O’Connor Grant. Marie is a highly successful real estate salesperson within and outside the Village of Floral Park. She joined the Floral Park Chamber in 2007 and was its President until recently. Marie, along with Bill Barry, of Tulip Avenue’s Uptown Taco and The Paddock Public House, worked strategically with Chamber members and the Village to return the Chamber’s annual Street Fair to its original Friday night before the Belmont Stakes Triple Crown event. This move has been hugely popular. Also a longtime Village resident, Marie exudes extraordinary passion for both the business owners and residents. She believes that Floral Park residents have a civic responsibility to shop locally and be actively involved in the community. Marie is honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award.

The Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce proudly celebrated Lynn Kornhaber, of Jerilyn Hair Stylists, as their 2025 Businessperson of the Year. Five decades ago, Lynn and her beloved, late husband Jerry embraced the idea of small business ownership. They opened their salon on Covert Avenue in Stewart Manor in 1975. For five decades, the business has been family run, and built on values of honesty, hard work, and dedication to clients, many of whom have enjoyed Jerilyn’s fine hair styling services for decades, and Jerilyn has thrived. Lynn now shares this very special Chamber of Commerce honor and award with Jerry. Happy 50th Birthday to Lynn’s and Jerry’s wonderful creation, with love and appreciation for half a century of contributions to our Covert Avenue Business District.

Looking ahead, November 29th will be the day that we join in celebrating Small Business Saturday. American Express created this annual event, held two days after Thanksgiving, to help small businesses gain exposure and inspire consumers to shop in their own communities during the holiday season. The Villages of Floral Park and Stewart Manor will be waiving all parking meter fees in our business districts to celebrate our small businesses and their customers on this very popular community shopping day.

And, the holiday season is almost upon us. So, please ENJOY SHOPPING, DINING AND CELEBRATING LOCAL right here in Floral Park and Stewart Manor!

Trustee Frank Chiara

Department of Public Works

Last Thursday, our area was hit with record-breaking rain—over two inches of rainfall within an hour—and 30 to 40 mph winds. Our DPW crews cleared all storm drains prior to the start of the storm; however, that level of rainfall can overwhelm storm basins, especially when debris gathers around them and causes flooding. DPW crews were out in the rain during the storm, responding to flooded areas and downed tree limbs. Over the past few years, the Village has upgraded its drainage system in problem areas, which helped alleviate major flooding at those locations. Luckily, no trees came down during the storm. Our DPW staff did a great job preparing for, responding to, and addressing the issues the storm presented. Thank you to the entire department for their hard work.

The Highway Department has swept all roads and parking lots, while leaf crews have swept leaves in the West End along the curblines. All basins have been cleared, along with debris that accumulated after Thursday night’s storm.

The Parks Department maintained all Village grounds in our parks and around Village buildings. They also weeded and beautified the islands on Jericho Turnpike and Rensen Lane with new plantings and mulch.

Our Tree Department trimmed 12 trees and responded to several downed tree limbs during Thursday night’s storm.

Sanitation crews collected 64.5 tons of household waste, 6 tons of paper, 3 tons of plastics, and 12 tons of bulk rubbish.

As leaves begin to fall from the trees, residents are advised to pick up and properly dispose of leaves that have fallen on their property. Leaves should not be blown into the street.

As a reminder, leaf season is a busy time of year for our staff. Along with all their other duties, the DPW staff is out collecting leaves from our roadways, pocket parks, and around Village buildings. Please do not rake leaves into the street. All collected leaves should be placed curbside, in clear plastic bags, on yard waste days. Residents who are unsure of the yard waste schedule can call Public Works for information. Thank you.

Conservation Society and Centennial Gardens

Due to the heavy rain and strong winds last Thursday, the Gardens were closed for a few days to ensure they were safe for our patrons. The Gardens took on a lot of water and flooded for a short period of time. Fortunately, the water receded quickly, leaving some unwanted debris behind. Our beehives survived thanks to the custom design of a floating hive constructed by volunteer Jim McDonald. Saturday marked the last weed-out of the year, and a group of volunteers came out to help clean up the debris. Their efforts, along with those of our energetic Village staff, minimized the number of days the Gardens remained closed. Thank you to our staff who work at the Gardens and to the volunteers who helped get them ready to open again.

Please note: with the turning back of our clocks last weekend, the current Gardens hours are now 11 AM to 4 PM.

4VS

With Veterans Day approaching, 4VS will be highlighting a Community Spotlight on the Floral Park American Legion Post 334 by re-broadcasting The Poster: A Program of Our WWII Gold Star Veterans on Monday, Nov. 10. This is a wonderful time of year to watch and appreciate the service and sacrifice our veterans have made to keep our country safe and allow us to enjoy our freedom. For details on weekly programming, visit the 4VS website at www.4vs.org.

As we get ready to celebrate Veterans Day, I would like to thank all of our veterans and those who are currently serving. We can never thank you enough for your service to our country. Thank you, stay safe, and God bless you all! God bless the United States of America.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

Fire Department

October was Fire Safety Month, and our FPFD was out and about in the community promoting safety and working to ensure our schools are secure. On Tuesday evening, October 22, Chiefs Lauria and O’Connor attended Career Night for sophomores at FPM. One of the missions of the Chief’s Office is to increase membership. Reaching out to young people and engaging them in discussions about the importance of the fire service is one way the FPFD hopes to encourage participation.

On October 24, the Chief and his staff visited our three elementary schools to test the ability of both students and faculty to safely evacuate during an emergency. Additionally, students at each school participated in a fire safety poster contest, and the Chiefs were pleased to select the winners, which was no easy task. Congratulations to all!

As our clocks were turned back last week, residents are reminded to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The FPFD isn’t only about saving lives and property, there is fun to be had, too!

Alert Engine Co. 1 hosted its annual Comedy Night at the Firehouse this past Saturday, and a great time was had by all. Be sure to mark the first Saturday of November on your calendar for next year’s show.

For the month of October, the FPFD responded to 26 calls for service, including 5 mutual aid fire calls. FP Rescue had 6 calls in addition to the 26 fire calls, for a total of 32. NYU Langone handled 85 calls, bringing the total number of medical assistance calls to 91. Our FPFD is busy day and night, and we are grateful for their dedication and service.

MTA

As you may have heard, the MTA has announced that the Floral Park and Bellerose Railroad Stations are included in its five-year Capital Plan for station renovations. We will share any updates on this project as they become available. Work is still underway on the LIRR right-of-way along Atlantic Avenue.

Cultural Arts Committee

Please be reminded that our Village Picnic and Fireworks Show is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026. This event will be an exciting and explosive start to our Summer Concert Series!

Last week, Deputy Mayor Dr. Pombonyo and I were honored to attend the Eagle Scout Board of Review for FPM graduate Pranav Akula. Pranav brought his skills and talents to our beautiful Centennial Gardens, specifically the Butterfly Garden. After reaching out to longtime volunteer Mr. Trentacoste, Pranav organized teams of volunteers, raised funds, and went to work restoring the much-loved Butterfly Garden. He presented his project to the review board and was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. Personally, I look forward to visiting the Butterfly Garden inside Centennial Gardens this spring to see the beautiful array of butterflies our renovated garden will attract. Congratulations, Pranav!

Congratulations as well to the FPM Boys Varsity Soccer Team on their repeat title as Nassau County Champions. As we meet here at this Board meeting, I’d like to wish them the very best of luck as they compete right now against John Glenn High School on the grounds of Harborfields High School, for a repeat of their 2024 Long Island Championship!

Finally, I look forward to seeing all of you on Tuesday as we celebrate our veterans during the annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. The parade steps off at 10:50 a.m., and the ceremony at Memorial Park begins at 11:00 a.m.

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

Thank you to Superintendent Renee Marcus and Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo for all your hard work and efforts in preparing and submitting the NY Forward application you heard about earlier this evening.

Here are some updates on the various construction projects in our Village:

The first public hearing for the Stella mixed-use development project is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, at 8:00 p.m. in Village Hall. The purpose of this required hearing is specifically to request approval for the underground parking. This hearing will not result in any approval for the project itself. It is just the first of several public meetings in the process. While aspects of the full project will be presented during the hearing, zoning items, such as building height and the number of parking spaces, will be reviewed and decided separately by the Board of Zoning Appeals at a different meeting.

Construction work for the proposed restaurant at 99 Covert Avenue is ongoing and is expected to be completed in spring 2026.

Covert Avenue Fire property second-floor framing and roof construction are ongoing. Construction is estimated to be completed in summer 2026.

50 Carnation Avenue, The Storage Post, has submitted a zoning application to expand its storage buildings. This case was approved with conditions by the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Board of Trustees, and the Architectural Review Board. The buildings will next be reviewed by the Building Department for permitting. Construction start dates will be announced once they are known.

Construction of the two new homes at the 32 Orchid subdivision, and one at 116 Miller Avenue, is expected to begin shortly.

Renovation of 212 Jericho Turnpike, formerly Firestone, is ongoing. When completed, there will be three new storefronts, one of which will be a new auto repair shop.

60 Plainfield Avenue renovations are currently ongoing. Fire damage, coupled with additional improvements and upgrades and coordination with insurance companies, makes this project extensive.

A reminder that all new businesses require a business registration to be filed with the Building Department and a fire inspection performed prior to occupancy. Temporary banners and permanent signage require approval from the Architectural Review Board. LED rope lighting and/or lighting that flashes or changes colors is not permitted for any business storefronts. Please contact the Building Department for guidance prior to installing these items.

Recreation and Pool

Fall sports and activity programs are ongoing at the Recreation Center, with some wrapping up in the coming week. On Saturday, November 29, the Recreation Center will kick off the holiday season. Join us at the Hockey Rink from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. for skating, hot cocoa, treats, giveaways, games, and more. We hope to see everyone there!

Please note that there will be reduced hours starting next week. Lights at the Recreation Center will be turned off as of November 10, and the park will begin closing at 4:30 p.m. or dusk.

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

The next TVASNAC meeting will be held on Monday, November 24, 2025, at Town Hall, One Washington Street, Hempstead. If you wish to make a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You may also visit the Village website, where links to TVASNAC noise complaint resources can be found on the homepage under the TVASNAC contact information section.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald

I am happy to report that this week, Moody’s affirmed that the Village of Floral Park has a strong bond rating of AA2. In their discussion, they cited prudent budget management and solid reserves. I would like to thank Village Administrator and Treasurer Gerry Bambrick for all the work he put into not only the presentation to Moody’s but also his ongoing efforts throughout the year, including making sure we spend our money wisely and prudently.

Further, regarding Trustee Longobardi’s report on the Stella property proposal, I encourage all residents to attend the December 2 meeting to learn more about the project, ask questions, and be involved in the process. It will take multiple meetings and public hearings to move this proposal forward. This is just the first of several meetings that will occur over the next couple of months.

I also encourage everyone to attend the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Tuesday, hosted by Mr. Cacciatore and the American Legion. There is no better way to show our veterans our support and appreciation for the time, service, and dedication they have given throughout their careers. Some, like Mr. Cacciatore, continue to serve.

I would like to thank Isabella Gallo from the Long Island Press, who is joining us on Zoom to provide continuing coverage of the Village.