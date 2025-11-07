Floral Park sixth graders create ‘meaningful’ projects for Veterans Day

In honor of the upcoming Veterans Day observance, sixth-grade students in Caitlyn Pereira’s classes at Floral Park-Bellerose School have been working on meaningful projects as part of their social studies lessons.

After learning about the history of Veterans Day and the five branches of the U.S. military, students began creating individual puzzle pieces that will come together to form a large military dog tag. Each puzzle piece has a personal message describing what a veteran

means to them, creating a unified tribute to those who have served.

In addition, each student is either writing a heartfelt letter to a veteran or composing a haiku or acrostic poem to express their gratitude for those who have served.

Their projects will be on display for the school’s upcoming Veterans Day assembly.