Herricks students enjoy annual pumpkin patch tradition

Just in time for Halloween, students at Denton Avenue, Center Street and Searingtown elementary schools celebrated one of Herricks’ most beloved fall traditions –the annual Pumpkin Patch event.

Thanks to the generous support and hard work of the Herricks PTA, each student had the opportunity to visit the school’s festive pumpkin patch, select their very own pumpkin and take it home to enjoy.

The event brought smiles, laughter and plenty of autumn spirit as students explored the patch and shared in the excitement of the season.

Herricks Public Schools said it extends heartfelt thanks to the PTA volunteers for organizing this special event at all three elementary schools and for their continued dedication to enriching student life throughout the year.