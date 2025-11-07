Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
New Hyde Park
Education

Herricks students enjoy annual pumpkin patch tradition

Screenshot 2025-11-07 at 11.05.02 AM
Center Street Elementary School pumpkin patch.
Provided by Herricks Public Schools

Just in time for Halloween, students at Denton Avenue, Center Street and Searingtown elementary schools celebrated one of Herricks’ most beloved fall traditions –the annual Pumpkin Patch event.

Screenshot 2025 11 07 at 11.05.09 AM
Denton Avenue Elementary School pumpkin patch.Provided by Herricks Public Schools

Thanks to the generous support and hard work of the Herricks PTA, each student had the opportunity to visit the school’s festive pumpkin patch, select their very own pumpkin and take it home to enjoy.

Screenshot 2025 11 07 at 11.05.22 AM
Two Searington Elementary students sit together in a heart made of pumpkins.Provided by Herricks Public Schools

The event brought smiles, laughter and plenty of autumn spirit as students explored the patch and shared in the excitement of the season.

Screenshot 2025 11 07 at 11.05.16 AM
Denton Avenue Elementary students hold pumpkins.Provided by Herricks Public Schools

Herricks Public Schools said it extends heartfelt thanks to the PTA volunteers for organizing this special event at all three elementary schools and for their continued dedication to enriching student life throughout the year.

About the Author

More New Hyde Park News

More from our Sister Sites