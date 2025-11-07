Lakeville Estates Civic to hold Nov. 15 shredding event

The Lakeville Estate Civic Association is holding their last shredding event of the season on Saturday, Nov. 15 in Clinton G. Martin Park.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon.

Attendees will be able to:

-Donate to the veteran’s food drive

-Properly dispose of unwanted or expired medication and American flags

-Shred papers

“This ‘do everything in one day event’ is proudly brought to you by your Lakeville Estates Civic Association,'” the organization said. “Remember, we support each other.”