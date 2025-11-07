Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
New Hyde Park
Living

Lakeville Estates Civic to hold Nov. 15 shredding event

Screenshot 2025-07-21 at 11.40.51 AM
Bill Cutrone, president of Lakeville Estates Civic Association.
Noah Manskar

The Lakeville Estate Civic Association is holding their last shredding event of the season on Saturday, Nov. 15 in Clinton G. Martin Park.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon.

Attendees will be able to:

-Donate to the veteran’s food drive

-Properly dispose of unwanted or expired medication and American flags

-Shred papers

“This ‘do everything in one day event’ is proudly brought to you by your Lakeville Estates Civic Association,'” the organization said. “Remember, we support each other.”

Screenshot 2025 11 07 at 11.20.04 AM
Lakeville Estates Civic Association flyer for their shredding event.

About the Author

More New Hyde Park News

More from our Sister Sites