‘Short Stacks for a Tall Cause’: American Legion Post 1089 to hold Applebee’s fundraiser

Looking for a good excuse for a pancake breakfast? New Hyde Park’s American Legion Post 1089 is hosting a Veterans Day Flapjack Fundraiser on Nov. 16.

The fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the New Hyde Park Applebee’s at 1985 Jericho Turnpike. Tickets are $10 for American Legion members, Boy and Girl Scouts and firefighters and $12 for the general public.

Tickets include a meal of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a coffee, tea, juice or soda. Proceeds will go to the American Legion.

To purchase a ticket, contact Rainer Burger at alpost1089@hotmail.com or 516-510-5897.