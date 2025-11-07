Temple Isaiah of Great Neck honors two members at luncheon

Temple Isaiah of Great Neck honored two members, Ruth Isaac and Paula Newman, at a luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 19. The event was held at La Baraka, a French restaurant in Little Neck, Queens.

“It was a wonderfully warm and welcoming afternoon of temple members, family and friends all together to celebrate and honor all that these two wonderful friends and women have contributed to their Temple Isaiah and community,” the temple said in a statement.

As board members and co-ritual committee members, Isaac and Newman are involved in many aspects of the temple and hold the responsibility of assigning Aliyot to congregants, which help to shape the mood and flow of High Holiday services, the temple said.

In a statement, the temple called Isaac and Newman friends of the temple.

“As Friends, Ruth and Paula shine a light at Temple Isaiah and beyond in the community with their bright and lively personalities, and great wit and sense of humor,” the statement said.

Isaac, a member of Temple Isaiah for about 15 years, has displayed her creative talents by singing in the choir, performing in Purim spiels and participating in women’s services. She is the chairperson of Friday night Onegs.

Isaac is president of her cooperative building in Great Neck and has been on the board there for many years, holding the positions of secretary and vice president. She worked as a travel agent for 40 years, until the pandemic shut down the travel industry, forcing her into retirement. She has a sister, two children, five granddaughters and one grandson by marriage.

Newman has been a member at Temple Isaiah for about 15 years, assisting with the annual Hanukkah potluck dinner and temple bazaar tag sale. A statement from the temple said she has delivered a very thought-provoking and humorous D’var Torah on Yom Kippur. The member-led summer services and is an active and vocal participant in Torah Study.

Paula teaches future teachers at Touro College and retired as a teacher of gifted students. She integrated art, history, literature and music into a holistic curriculum in which her students were immersed in whatever subject they were studying at the time. She developed this pedagogic method from her own love of music, literature, history and art. She also leads Temple Members on tours at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Isaac and Newman have taken canasta lessons together at Great Neck’s Cumberland Adult Learning Center. Isaac also takes painting classes at the center.

Temple Isaiah of Great Neck is a member congregation of the Union for Reform Judaism. For information about Temple Isaiah’s activities, classes or events, please contact the Temple office at (516) 487-5373 or office@templeisaiahgn.org.